Here’s the Manchester United squad set to face Sevilla tonight

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Manchester United host Spanish side Sevilla at Old Trafford tonight in the Champions League.

Mourinho has confirmed that a number of players will be available for the clash including French duo Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba, both of who missed the Liverpool clash on Saturday. ? [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Marouane Fellaini and Zlatan Ibrahimovi were also spotted training with the first team and are fully fit to play tonight.

Ander Herrera, Phil Jones, Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo have been ruled out of the tie due to injury.

Here is Manchester United’s team list:

De Gea, Sergio Romero, Joel Pereira

ALSO READ: Manchester United checks in at Lowry Hotel ahead of Sevilla Champions League clash just hours after WW2 bomb scare

Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelöf, Chris Smalling, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young, Luke Shaw

Scott McTominay, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard Forwards: Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez.