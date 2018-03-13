Schools: Kaya Tiwi reign supreme in county games

By Ernest Ndunda Tuesday, March 13th 2018 at 00:06
kwale county school games Veida Achieng (left) of Kaya Tiwi Secondary School dribbles the ballagainst Maridhia Swaleh (right) of Lukore Secondary School in one of the ladies round-robin basketball matches at Shimba Hills High School as the Kwale County Term One Games got underway,February 23,2 018. [PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].

Kaya Tiwi School won both the boys and girls' basketball titles during the Kwale County Secondary Schools Term One Games at Mazera Boys High School at the weekend.

Interestingly, both teams defeated former champions Shimba Hills in the one-sided finals. In the girls' category, Kaya Tiwi won the title for the third year on the trot after whitewashing Shimba Hills 96-10. The Kaya Tiwi boys defeated Shimba 75-24.

In handball (boys), Samburu needed extra muscle to narrowly edge out Mazeras 13-12 in the final, while in the girls' final, Shimba Hills surrendered the title after losing 10-9 to Kwale Girls.

And in rugby, Taru are the new champions after they defeated Kwale High School 5-3. In the Lamu County games, Mpeketoni School lost two titles (basketball and handball) to new champions Witu School. [Ernest Ndunda]

KAYA TIWI SCHOOL KWALE COUNTY SECONDARY SCHOOLS
Next Story
Golf: Lerjirmar wins Windsor Classic
LATEST STORIES
Kenya ready to conquer Africa one more time: Barkach, Ndiwa lead legion to Algeria

Team out to seek podium sweep in continental cross country meeting.

Athletics: Kiptanui beats the winds to win Lisbon race

Battling high winds, Kenyan Erick Kiptanui and Etagegn Woldu of Ethiopia prevailed in their respective races at the Lisbon Half Marathon, an IAAF Gold

Kenyan Premier League: Mathare United versus Leopards clash produces seven goals

Kariobangi striker Kapaito top hit man after six rounds of action.

Man Utd's Carrick to retire at end of the season

Manchester United star confirmed on Monday he will bring an end to his illustrious career at the end

Poor attendances at Arsenal home games a worry for Wenger

there were thousands of empty seats in Arsenal’s

Why David Luiz could leave Chelsea

Luiz has not featured in the Premier League for the Blues since

More Stories
Schools: Kaya Tiwi reign supreme in county games

Kaya Tiwi School won both the boys and girls' basketball titles during the Kwale County Secondary Schools Term One Games at Mazera Boys High School at

Big shots in bruising battle

Big shots in chase for county slots

Champs Kaya Tiwi in ‘group of death’

Champs Kaya Tiwi in ‘group of death’

KUSA: Zetech students raid Co-operative’s safe

Zetech reigned supreme over Co-operative University in a Kenya Universities Sports Association basketball match at the University of Nairobi over the

College Games: KISE retain men and women goalball titles

Thogoto Teachers Training College yesterday retained their Nairobi Region women’s basketball title on the final day of this year’s Nairobi Region Teac

NBA great Kobe Bryant scoops Oscars award for the Best Animated short film

Kobe Bryant wins prestigious Oscars award for the Best Animated Short film.

Basketball: Kenya Ports Authority raid clubs for new players

There is little time to rest for newly crowned national men's basketball champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

Off to flying start: Kaya Tiwi shrug off opponents to top Matuga Sub County games

Off to flying start: Kaya Tiwi shrug off opponents to top Matuga Sub County games

Basketball: Aga Khan confident of games glory

Coast secondary schools boys’ basketball champions Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa are confident of defending the title when the Term One games starts next

Basketball: Strathmore tackle Nairobi School in boys final today

Parklands Arya take on State House in final: Strathmore tackle Nairobi School in boys final today

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Rashford double gives United victory over Liverpool

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Mourinho blasts critics: "I don't care what people say"

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Messi misses Malaga game following birth of son

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Chelsea edge Crystal Palace to get back to winning ways

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Leopards claw Mathare in thriller: Mboya howler gifts AFC maximum points in 4-3 win in Machakos

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Okumbi back with a bang as mediocrity ruin sports in Kenya

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Women Football; Thika extend unbeaten run with win over Kayole

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Wenger gets boost as Arsenal sink Watford

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    30 athletes to represent Kenya at the continental championships in Algeria
    This year’s Barclays Kenya open golf championship to take place in Muthaiga golf club
    Scoreline: KPL action in Machakos
    Scoreline: County games in Nairobi