Schools: Kaya Tiwi reign supreme in county games

kwale county school games Veida Achieng (left) of Kaya Tiwi Secondary School dribbles the ballagainst Maridhia Swaleh (right) of Lukore Secondary School in one of the ladies round-robin basketball matches at Shimba Hills High School as the Kwale County Term One Games got underway,February 23,2 018. [PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].

Kaya Tiwi School won both the boys and girls' basketball titles during the Kwale County Secondary Schools Term One Games at Mazera Boys High School at the weekend.

Interestingly, both teams defeated former champions Shimba Hills in the one-sided finals. In the girls' category, Kaya Tiwi won the title for the third year on the trot after whitewashing Shimba Hills 96-10. The Kaya Tiwi boys defeated Shimba 75-24.

In handball (boys), Samburu needed extra muscle to narrowly edge out Mazeras 13-12 in the final, while in the girls' final, Shimba Hills surrendered the title after losing 10-9 to Kwale Girls.

And in rugby, Taru are the new champions after they defeated Kwale High School 5-3. In the Lamu County games, Mpeketoni School lost two titles (basketball and handball) to new champions Witu School. [Ernest Ndunda]