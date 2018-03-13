Sharks star leads scoring: Mathare United versus Leopards clash produces seven goals

77

Kariobangi Sharks Moussa Omar (L) of Sofapaka FC contest for ball with Eric Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks FC during their Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at Kenyatta stadium in Machakos on March 10, 2018. The match ended on a barren draw. [Stafford Ondego/www.sportpicha.com]

Kariobangi striker Kapaito top hit man after six rounds of action.

There are 28 more weeks of the Kenyan Premier League, but the hunt for the top striker is underway.

Kariobangi Sharks’ marksman Erick Kapaito leads with five goals from three appearances and if he continues with the strike rate, he could succeed his former teammate, Massoud Juma, who topped the charts last season with 17 goals.

Chemelil Sugar’s Philip Muchuma, who helped himself to a hat trick against Nakumatt in their 4-1 victory on Sunday, has plundered four goals after only two appearances.

Gor Mahia hitman Meddie Kagere, who was the second best scorer last season with 14 goals, is already on four goals this term.

With the improving award scheme for the league’s top performers, the contest in various categories, including the league’s top scorer, could move a notch higher this season.

ALSO READ: Mathare host Leopards

The Sports Journalist of Kenya (SJAK) awarded the winners of each category with a DSTV compact decoder and a 55- inch LG TV set while the KPL awards, sponsored by SportPesa, saw the top scorer going home with Sh500,000.

Elsewhere, the enthralling Mathare United United versus AFC Leopards match that ended 4-3 in favour of the latter on Saturday and Chemelil’s 4-1 win over Nakumatt were the highlights of an otherwise a dour KPL weekend.

Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi paid tribute to AFC Leopards players’ hunger to respond against his side’s offensive.

“It was a really good game of football. Leopards have played well, especially in the second half, they really pushed us into making mistakes and capitalised on them.

"The match was entertaining, there were goals, but defensive lapses cost us dearly, especially late into the match,” said Kimanzi.

AFC Leopards came from 3-1 goals down to level before Marvin Nabwire’s long range effort handed Ingwe all the three points.

Thika United drew 0-0 with Tusker.