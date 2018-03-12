Jose Mourinho unsure about Pogba's availability for Sevilla game

By Reuters Monday, March 12th 2018 at 11:10
Paul Pogba goes to the ground after picking harmstring injury in his last game. [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United are uncertain about midfielder Paul Pogba’s availability for Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 clash with Sevilla, manager Jose Mourinho said after the Frenchman missed their 2-1 Premier League win over Liverpool at the weekend.

Pogba was ruled out after picking up an injury in the team’s final training session before the match and Mourinho is awaiting information on whether he can shake off the knock in time for the visit of the Spanish side.

“I don’t know,” Mourinho told British media when asked about Pogba’s availability for the second leg of their last 16 match.

“The injury? It was contact with a player in the last minute of the training session.

“If I finished the session one minute before it wouldn’t have happened,” the Portuguese manager added.

United’s record signing Pogba has been criticised for his performances this season and Mourinho benched the 24-year-old for their goalless draw at Sevilla in the first leg last month.

Pogba came on as a substitute early in that game after midfielder Ander Herrera pulled up injured.

Midfielder Marouane Fellaini returned to action against Liverpool to boost Mourinho’s midfield options against Sevilla. The Belgium international has been out since January after undergoing minor knee surgery.

“I want to praise every player but Marouane Fellaini had to go to knee surgery,” Mourinho said. Fellaini replaced goalscorer Marcus Rashford in the 70th minute.

“To return ahead of time, he did fantastic work to recover outside the club with the people who have his trust. He arrived to train a couple of days ago and made himself available.”

 

PAUL POGBA JOSE MOURINHO INJURY MAN UNITED UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Next Story
Joseph Parker vows to detonate Anthony Joshua's chin and unify world heavyweight titles
RELATED STORIES
Man United’s Jesse Lingard painfully dumped in social media by actress girlfriend
Man United legend involved in car accident outside Old Trafford after Red Devil's win over Liverpool
Diego Costa mocks Matic’s relationship with Mourinho
LATEST STORIES
Mourinho unsure about availability of midfield star for Sevilla game

Manchester United are uncertain about midfielder Paul Pogba’s availability for Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 clash with Sevilla.

Joseph Parker vows to detonate Anthony Joshua's chin and unify world heavyweight titles

Joseph Parker has vowed to detonate Anthony Joshua 's chin and snatch his world heavyweight titles to unify the division at Cardiff this month.

Arsenal ‘ready to release’ midfield star on a free transfer to AC Milan

AC Milan are plotting a move for Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, report the Express .

Mesut Ozil breaks Eric Cantona’s record as Arsenal fly at Emirates

Mesut Ozil has become the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League assists after setting up Shkodran Mustafi to score in Arsenal's win over Watford

Kenya Sevens fall to Fiji at the final as Kenyan duo make dream team

Kenya Sevens fell 31-12 to Fiji at the final of the Canada Sevens tournament in Vancouver on Monday morning.

Schools: Kakamega retain rugby title

Defending champions and hosts Kakamega High School won the rugby 15s title as the county Secondary Schools Term One Games ended at the weekend.

More Stories
Mourinho unsure about availability of midfield star for Sevilla game

Manchester United are uncertain about midfielder Paul Pogba’s availability for Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 clash with Sevilla.

Arsenal ‘ready to release’ midfield star on a free transfer to AC Milan

AC Milan are plotting a move for Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, report the Express .

Man United’s Jesse Lingard painfully dumped in social media by actress girlfriend

Jesse Lingard has been kicked into touch by his actress girlfriend after a whirlwind romance.

Man United legend involved in car accident outside Old Trafford after Red Devil's win over Liverpool

Sir Bobby Charlton was involved in a car accident on Saturday after Manchester United's victory over Liverpool

Conte and Mourinho offer embattled PSG star escape route after Champions League humiliation

Furious PSG star offerd a way out of Paris by United and Chelsea

Diego Costa mocks Matic’s relationship with Mourinho

Few players in Manchester United dressing room enjoy a close relationship with the Special One as Nemanja Matic

Massimiliano Allegri reveals the club he wants Juventus to avoid in quarters

Juventus were on the verge of elimination at the hands of Tottenham after Son Heung-min 39th goal to make it 3-2 on aggregate in the second leg

Barcelona dealt a blow by latest Antoine Griezmann revelation

Barcelona have seemingly suffered a huge blow in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann.

Manchester United 'facing battle to keep midfield star as Juventus plot summer move'

Juventus are reportedly planning a summer move to sign Manchester United star Antony Martial to beef up their attack.

Leicester City confirms Riyad Mahrez’s Facebook account was hacked

Leicester City have confirmed that Riyad Mahrez Facebook account was hacked and have denied that the winger has retired from football.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Wanyama wins goal of the month award for spectacular volley for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Rashford double gives United victory over Liverpool

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Mourinho blasts critics: "I don't care what people say"

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Messi misses Malaga game following birth of son

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Chelsea edge Crystal Palace to get back to winning ways

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Leopards claw Mathare in thriller: Mboya howler gifts AFC maximum points in 4-3 win in Machakos

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Okumbi back with a bang as mediocrity ruin sports in Kenya

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Women Football; Thika extend unbeaten run with win over Kayole

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: KPL action in Machakos
    Scoreline: County games in Nairobi
    Scoreline: Kenya open at 50
    Scoreline: KPL fixtures