Joseph Parker vows to detonate Anthony Joshua's chin and unify world heavyweight titles in head-to-head on The Gloves Are Off

Anthony Joshua (L) and Joseph Parker (R). [Photo: Courtesy]

Joseph Parker has vowed to detonate Anthony Joshua 's chin and snatch his world heavyweight titles to unify the division at Cardiff this month.

The New Zealander, who holds the WBO belt, made the bold claim during the pair's head-to-head on the customary Gloves Are Off to build up to the showdown on March 31.

The glamour division in boxing is starting to heat up after Deontay Wilder knocked out Luis Ortiz to defend his WBC title, and Joshua, who owns the IBF and WBA Super straps, is doubting Parker's power.

"He says I have a glass chin, I want to see if he has the power. I don't think he has enough power in his hand to detonate on my chin and knock me out," Joshua said on the The Gloves Are Off.

"Trust me, I have got the power," the Kiwi replied.

Joshua then puts him on the spot: "Are you going to knock me out?"

The intense meeting between the pair then has a moment of silence, before Parker firmly responds: "Yeah, of course I am."

Parker goes further, insisting AJ will be exposed and detailing the former Olympic champion's weaknesses.

"I'm going to expose him. He doesn't move as well as I do," Parker adds. "The way to beat him would be speed and movement. I don't think he can catch me."

AJ was reluctant to hit back and could not specify any of his opponent's weaknesses.

"I haven't fought him, I couldn't say. But I'm gong to punish him with every jab, every right hand and every hook."

Joshua labelled Parker "my second toughest fight because I put (Wladimir) Klitschko at No 1".