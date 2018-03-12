Mesut Ozil breaks Eric Cantona's record by becoming fastest player to reach 50 assists in Premier League

By Mirror Monday, March 12th 2018 at 11:21

 

Man United legend Eric Cantona. [Photo: Courtesy]

Mesut Ozil has become the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League assists after setting up Shkodran Mustafi to score in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Watford.

Creating his 50th goal in his 141st league fixture, Ozil beat the previous record held by Manchester United legend Eric Cantona by two games.

The rest of the pack includes Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp, who created 50 Premier League goals in 146 appearances for the Gunners.

While Cesc Fabregas took 165 matches to record 50 assists at Arsenal and Chelsea, and David Silva managed the feat in 166 games.

Ozil assisted Mustafi from a free-kick in the first half of Arsenal's victory over Watford at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
The German centre-back towered above everyone else in the Hornets' box to thunder his header home and put Arsenal in front.

Arsenal went two-up through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was set up by the Gunners' other assist king, Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Aubameyang later returned the favour by setting up Mkhitaryan to make it three.

MESUT OZIL ASSIST ERIC CANTONA ARSENAL WATFORD
Next Story
Kenya Sevens fall to Fiji at the final as Kenyan duo make dream team
RELATED STORIES
Arsenal vs Watford…Confirmed lineup, predictions, Aubameyang back and much more
Suffering is part of my job, says Wenger
Wenger leaves Arsenal fans unsure whether to laugh or cry after win over AC Milan
LATEST STORIES
Mourinho unsure about availability of midfield star for Sevilla game

Manchester United are uncertain about midfielder Paul Pogba’s availability for Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 clash with Sevilla.

Joseph Parker vows to detonate Anthony Joshua's chin and unify world heavyweight titles

Joseph Parker has vowed to detonate Anthony Joshua 's chin and snatch his world heavyweight titles to unify the division at Cardiff this month.

Arsenal ‘ready to release’ midfield star on a free transfer to AC Milan

AC Milan are plotting a move for Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, report the Express .

Mesut Ozil breaks Eric Cantona’s record as Arsenal fly at Emirates

Mesut Ozil has become the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League assists after setting up Shkodran Mustafi to score in Arsenal's win over Watford

Kenya Sevens fall to Fiji at the final as Kenyan duo make dream team

Kenya Sevens fell 31-12 to Fiji at the final of the Canada Sevens tournament in Vancouver on Monday morning.

Schools: Kakamega retain rugby title

Defending champions and hosts Kakamega High School won the rugby 15s title as the county Secondary Schools Term One Games ended at the weekend.

More Stories
Mesut Ozil breaks Eric Cantona’s record as Arsenal fly at Emirates

Mesut Ozil has become the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League assists after setting up Shkodran Mustafi to score in Arsenal's win over Watford

Sofapaka assistant coach Baraza backs strikers

Batoto ba Mungu were held 0-0 by Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday in Machakos despite creating a flurry of chances.

Kenyan Premier League: Gor extend lead as rampant Chemelil move second

Gor extend lead as rampant Chemelil move second

Spurs rally to beat Bournemouth but Kane suffers injury

Spurs beat Bournemouth 4-1 and move up to third place

Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will miss Monday's Premier League trip to

Wenger gets boost as Arsenal sink Watford

Arsene Wenger received a welcome boost as Arsenal eased a little of the pressure on their beleaguered boss with a 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Watford…Confirmed lineup, predictions, Aubameyang back and much more

Arsenal are searching for a win at home against Watford, something that has been quite elusive.

Frank Lampard’s big concerns for Chelsea ahead of Barcelona clash

Chelsea bounced back to their winning ways after beating the equally troubled opponent Crystal Palace 2-1 at Stamford Bridge yesterday

Women Football; Thika extend unbeaten run with win over Kayole

Catherine Wangeci’s 20th minute goal against Kayole Starlet extended Thika Queens unbeaten run to four matches during Football Kenya Federation Women

Okumbi back with a bang as mediocrity ruin sports in Kenya

Stanley Okumbi is back at the helm of Harambee Stars, the national team whose prospects keep getting dimmer.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Wanyama wins goal of the month award for spectacular volley for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Rashford double gives United victory over Liverpool

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Mourinho blasts critics: "I don't care what people say"

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Messi misses Malaga game following birth of son

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Chelsea edge Crystal Palace to get back to winning ways

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Leopards claw Mathare in thriller: Mboya howler gifts AFC maximum points in 4-3 win in Machakos

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Okumbi back with a bang as mediocrity ruin sports in Kenya

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Women Football; Thika extend unbeaten run with win over Kayole

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: KPL action in Machakos
    Scoreline: County games in Nairobi
    Scoreline: Kenya open at 50
    Scoreline: KPL fixtures