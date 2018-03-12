Schools: St Andrew’s Turi claim county hockey trophy

77

Taking part in the Nakuru County Secondary Schools Term One Games for the first time, St Andrew’s Turi defeated Njoro Girls 3-2 in the final at Kabarak University over the weekend.

With the game locked at 0-0 after normal time, the winner had to be decided through penalties.

In the first shootout, both teams tied 2-2 forcing the match to turn to the sudden death shootout.

It was the ingenuity of Nicole Jean Louis that landed Turi the title.

“This is marvelous. It was a great experience for this talented group after we took every challenge head on the start in the tough and hard playing surface to a very aggressive type of play in this tense match befitting a final match,” Head coach Priscilla Jean Louis told Standard Sports.

St Andrew's now have a ticket to the Rift Valley Secondary Schools Term One Games in Kitale next week. [Ben Ahenda]