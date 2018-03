77

Golf: Kibaki among 12 Hall of Fame inductees

Kenya’s former president and Patron of the Kenya Golf Union Mwai Kibaki and former Central Bank of Kenya Governor Duncan Ndegwa are among 12 individuals who were inducted into the Kenya Open Golf Limited Hall of Fame on Saturday.

This is in recognition of their individual and collective contribution to the tournament and golf in the country.

The ceremony was held at Muthaiga Golf Club to mark the 50th anniversary of the Kenya Open Golf Championship.