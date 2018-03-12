Kenyan Premier League: Gor extend lead as rampant Chemelil move second

By Ernest Ndunda and Robin Toskin Monday, March 12th 2018 at 00:00
Ernest Ndunda and Robin Toskin

Gor extend lead as rampant Chemelil move second

Gor Mahia extended their unbeaten run to six matches as Kevin Omondi’s 43rd minute goal proved enough to down Nzoia Sugar at Machakos Stadium.

Nzoia Sugar's goalkeeper Benson Mangala saved Welsey Onguso’s retaken penalty, but the damage had already been done as Gor Mahia moved five points clear at the top.

In the first match of the day in Machakos, Philip Muchuma netted three goals as Chemelil Sugar came from a goal down to beat beleaguered Nakumatt 4-1. The victory lifted the sugar millers to second place on the KPL table.

Brian Nyakan had given Nakumatt the lead midway through the first half when Cornellius Juma laid the ball on the plate for a simple tap in.

Nakumatt’s misery, however, began in the 34th minute when Muchuma finished off a lightning counter attack. Muchuma returned for a bite of the cherry, burying his and Chemelil’s second in the 54th minute before Noah Abich turned the ball into his own net eight minutes later.

Abich’s afternoon turned into a nightmare when he upended… inside the box allowing Muchuma to fire from the penalty spot and complete his hat-trick.

In Mombasa, Bandari kept their unbeaten home record intact after they whitewashed Sony Sugar 3-0 at Mbaraki Sports Club, Mombasa. William Wadri was the man of the match after he scored a brace to ensure the dockers won the match. David King'atua drove the final nail into Sony Sugar's coffin in the 78th minute. [Ernest Ndunda and Robin Toskin]

