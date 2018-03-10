Paul Pogba ruled out of Liverpool clash

By Robert Nyanja Saturday, March 10th 2018 at 13:24
Paul Pogba has been ruled out of Liverpool clash [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is left in a tussle after Paul Pogba is ruled out of today’s clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The France international suffered a gashed leg in training yesterday at United’s Carrington training ground and had to finish the session early.

According to reports from the Telegraph, the Frenchman has been ruled out forcing Jose Mourinho into a late reshuffle of his midfield ahead of a crucial Premier League match.

Pogba picked an injury during United's training yesterday [Photo: Courtesy]

Pogba was not among the United players that arrived at the Lowry hotel in Salford on Friday evening, leading to speculations that he could miss the match.

However, Mourinho confirmed in a press conference that Marouane Fellaini is in contention to play in the match. Michael Carrick is also fit to fil the void left by Pogba for the clash. Nemanja Matic and McTominay are set to start as Ander Herrera is still recovering from an injury he picked against Sevilla in Champions League match.

Eric Bailly could start for United [Photo: Courtesy]

Anthony Martial who missed the clash against Crystal Palace on Monday because a thigh injury is still sidelined as he is regaining his fitness.

Erick Bailly has been fit for a couple of weeks as confirmed by Jose Mourinho and could start for United for the first time since November alongside Chris Smalling.

Next Story
Former swimmers cry foul over team Kenya selection criteria
RELATED STORIES
Antonio Conte gives Hazard two conditions if he wants to keep playing for Chelsea
GUESS WHO’S BACK: Two Manchester United stars set to feature against Liverpool
Mathare host Leopards
LATEST STORIES
Antonio Conte gives Hazard two conditions if he wants to keep playing for Chelsea

Antonio has sent a warning to Eden Hazard concerning his role in the team

Paul Pogba ruled out of Liverpool clash

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is left in a tussle after Paul Pogba is ruled out of today’s clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

GUESS WHO’S BACK: Two Manchester United stars set to feature against Liverpool

Manchester United are set to host Liverpool at Old Trafford this afternoon (3.30pm) in a mouthwatering Premier League clash that will decide who will

Mathare host Leopards

Mathare United will be seeking to go back to the top of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) log when they take on AFC Leopards at Machakos Stadium this af

Mourinho has tough task of taming Salah

Egyptian winger has been in good form since he joined Liverpool from Roma.

Relieved Wenger hails Arsenal win

Under-fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was relieved after his side's impressive 2-0 Europa League last 16, first-leg victory at AC Milan on Thursday

More Stories
Antonio Conte gives Hazard two conditions if he wants to keep playing for Chelsea

Antonio has sent a warning to Eden Hazard concerning his role in the team

Paul Pogba ruled out of Liverpool clash

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is left in a tussle after Paul Pogba is ruled out of today’s clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

GUESS WHO’S BACK: Two Manchester United stars set to feature against Liverpool

Manchester United are set to host Liverpool at Old Trafford this afternoon (3.30pm) in a mouthwatering Premier League clash that will decide who will

Mathare host Leopards

Mathare United will be seeking to go back to the top of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) log when they take on AFC Leopards at Machakos Stadium this af

Mourinho has tough task of taming Salah

Egyptian winger has been in good form since he joined Liverpool from Roma.

Relieved Wenger hails Arsenal win

Under-fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was relieved after his side's impressive 2-0 Europa League last 16, first-leg victory at AC Milan on Thursday

KPL referees accused of fixing matches

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) referees have been accused of receiving kitu kidogo to fix matches.

Own goal: Why Kenyan soccer players die early

Tunisian giants, Esperance FC was in the country for a first leg CAF Cup Champions League clash against Gor Mahia at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos Coun

MCAs reject report on Sh1.2b stadium funds

MCAs reject report on Sh1.2b stadium funds

Mathare host marauding Leopards

Mathare host marauding Leopards

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Gatusso threatens to kill journalist

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Wanyama wins goal of the month award for spectacular volley for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Here is the big game KTN will broadcast tonight

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Probable Arsenal squad to face AC Milan revealed

    Thu 08th Mar 2018

  • Wenger leaves Arsenal fans unsure whether to laugh or cry after win over AC Milan

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Suffering is part of my job, says Wenger

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Own goal: Why Kenyan soccer players die early

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • GUESS WHO’S BACK: Two Manchester United stars set to feature against Liverpool

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Paul Pogba ruled out of Liverpool clash

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Gor Mahia FC has a chance to perform better: Coach
    Kenyan boxers aim to get gold at the upcoming Commonwealth Games
    Gor Mahia take on Tunisian giants Espérance
    Gor Mahia itachuana na vigogo wa Tunisia klabu cha Esperence