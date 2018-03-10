Paul Pogba ruled out of Liverpool clash

349

Paul Pogba has been ruled out of Liverpool clash [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is left in a tussle after Paul Pogba is ruled out of today’s clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The France international suffered a gashed leg in training yesterday at United’s Carrington training ground and had to finish the session early.

According to reports from the Telegraph, the Frenchman has been ruled out forcing Jose Mourinho into a late reshuffle of his midfield ahead of a crucial Premier League match. Pogba picked an injury during United's training yesterday [Photo: Courtesy]

Pogba was not among the United players that arrived at the Lowry hotel in Salford on Friday evening, leading to speculations that he could miss the match.

However, Mourinho confirmed in a press conference that Marouane Fellaini is in contention to play in the match. Michael Carrick is also fit to fil the void left by Pogba for the clash. Nemanja Matic and McTominay are set to start as Ander Herrera is still recovering from an injury he picked against Sevilla in Champions League match. Eric Bailly could start for United [Photo: Courtesy]

Anthony Martial who missed the clash against Crystal Palace on Monday because a thigh injury is still sidelined as he is regaining his fitness.

Erick Bailly has been fit for a couple of weeks as confirmed by Jose Mourinho and could start for United for the first time since November alongside Chris Smalling.