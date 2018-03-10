Former swimmers cry foul over team Kenya selection criteria

By Shadrack Andenga Odinga Saturday, March 10th 2018 at 12:51
Former Kenyan simmer Jason Danford [Photo: Courtesy]

A group of Kenyan veteran swimmers have accused Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) of biasness earlier this week, in Nairobi.

Speaking to Kenyan media, the three agreed that the final Kenya team to represent the country in the forthcoming commonwealth games in Australia, was not fairly selected.

“I don’t think there was transparency in the selection of the final five. The federation has many camps with in, causing rifts with the same individuals who have personal interests,” a dejected Conrad Thorpe said.

Thorpe who captained team Kenya in the late 70’s and also has been a member of the federation questioned the integrity of some members from the federation who are accused of favoring their friends and children.

However, Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) Member of Interim Management Committee (MIMC) Reginald Okumu denied the accusations via phone adding that the federation decided to change the formats for qualifying to CANA as a measure of improving the swimming standards in the country and later the commonwealth games.

“For those who will travel for Commonwealth Games, we used the criteria where swimmers with the highest FINA points will qualify and for those who travelled to CANA, we ranked all of them and then finally selected two swimmers from every event,”

According to Okumu, the National Olympic Committee (NOCK) has only allocated five slots; two men and three ladies to Australia for the event slated for April 4th -16th. KSF insists that the swimmers were selected based on the (FINA) point criteria.

“MMIC is lying to the Kenyan public and the ministry of sports by admitting that they used a specific criteria to select the final five. During our time at the federation we used to give our swimmers an opportunity to develop by using the ‘tiers criteria’. Our system made sure that everyone was included and given a chance,” said Shamla Fernandes, a former swimmer and member of the federation.

The final five selected by KSF are Sisters Sylvia and Maria Brunlehner who will be joined by Emily Muteti in the women’s category. The boy’s team is made up of Issa Abdallah Mohammed and Steve Maina Kimani who have finalized the five slots set aside for the Kenyan swimmers.

Maria tops in the FINA ranking with 758 points followed by Muteti with 750 and Sylvia 730, while Abdalla has 711 followed by Kimani 668.

[email protected]

KENYA SWIMMING FEDERATION (KSF) A GROUP OF KENYAN VETERAN SWIMMERS REGINALD OKUMU
Next Story
GUESS WHO’S BACK: Two Manchester United stars set to feature against Liverpool
LATEST STORIES
Antonio Conte gives Hazard two conditions if he wants to keep playing for Chelsea

Antonio has sent a warning to Eden Hazard concerning his role in the team

Paul Pogba ruled out of Liverpool clash

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is left in a tussle after Paul Pogba is ruled out of today’s clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

GUESS WHO’S BACK: Two Manchester United stars set to feature against Liverpool

Manchester United are set to host Liverpool at Old Trafford this afternoon (3.30pm) in a mouthwatering Premier League clash that will decide who will

Mathare host Leopards

Mathare United will be seeking to go back to the top of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) log when they take on AFC Leopards at Machakos Stadium this af

Mourinho has tough task of taming Salah

Egyptian winger has been in good form since he joined Liverpool from Roma.

Relieved Wenger hails Arsenal win

Under-fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was relieved after his side's impressive 2-0 Europa League last 16, first-leg victory at AC Milan on Thursday

More Stories
Former swimmers cry foul over team Kenya selection criteria

A group of Kenyan veteran swimmers have accused Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) of biasness earlier this week, in Nairobi.

Hip-hop cash kings: The five richest rappers 2018

The top three moguls not only top the list of the wealthiest rappers but are said to be the richest American musicians in any genre

I’m a woman in love- Vivian speaks on her ‘ruracio,’ being the new celebrity couple in town

During our first date I was very objective and we spoke about my music and I told him about my plans on how to create a strong brand

Wakanda inspired trends: The 'Black Panther' fashion craze

According to the film's hair department head it was essential to create a world where black hair is unbound by restrictive notions of respectability

Keeping it awesome: Hip-hop freshman Asum Garvey aka Malcom

Malcolm has his eyes fixed on stardom; he shoots straight and believes it is time we had a game changer

Gospel or secular? 14 artistes who have made the switch; is it a commercial

Singer Amani broke her long silence, announced that she had ditched secular music and seen the light, only days after Marya did the same

Social media ghost workers: Celebs and brands purchase online followers

As much as they would never accept it, many celebs and brands purchase online followers. Recently, Instagram announced it would be eliminating all spa

First one ever: Kenya's international music star Victoria Kimani’s local tour

For the first time, Kenyan international music star Victoria Kimani is doing a Kenyan tour that will see her entertain in major towns

99-year-old swimmer breaks world record in Australia

The Australian who is turning 100 in April, broke the previous record of 1:31.19 set by British swimmer John Harrison in 2014

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Gatusso threatens to kill journalist

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Wanyama wins goal of the month award for spectacular volley for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Here is the big game KTN will broadcast tonight

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Probable Arsenal squad to face AC Milan revealed

    Thu 08th Mar 2018

  • Wenger leaves Arsenal fans unsure whether to laugh or cry after win over AC Milan

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Suffering is part of my job, says Wenger

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Own goal: Why Kenyan soccer players die early

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • GUESS WHO’S BACK: Two Manchester United stars set to feature against Liverpool

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Paul Pogba ruled out of Liverpool clash

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Gor Mahia FC has a chance to perform better: Coach
    Kenyan boxers aim to get gold at the upcoming Commonwealth Games
    Gor Mahia take on Tunisian giants Espérance
    Gor Mahia itachuana na vigogo wa Tunisia klabu cha Esperence