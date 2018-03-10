Mathare host marauding Leopards

By Gilbert Wandera Saturday, March 10th 2018 at 11:39
Ezekiel Okare (left) of Sofapaka challenge David Owino of Mathare United during their Kenyan Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos, on Sunday, February 25, 2018. [Stafford Ondego/www.Sportpicha.com ]

Thika United seek first league win as they tackle Tusker.

Mathare United will be seeking to go back to the top of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) log when they take on AFC Leopards at Machakos Stadium this afternoon.

The Slum Boys have been in fine form this season and is one of only two unbeaten sides together with leaders Gor Mahia. They are currently second on the log with 11 points.

Victory over Leopards will take them to the top just one point more than leaders Gor Mahia who host Nzoia Sugar tomorrow.

Mathare United managed to maintain their unbeaten run last weekend after picking one point at Thika and go into this match highly motivated.

They beat National League side KCB 4-2 on Thursday in a friendly match at Camp Toyoyo.

Mathare United have been particularly lethal since signing midfielder Clifford Alwanga from Tusker and they will be depending on his ability to assist and score against a Leopards side that recently stopped Sony Sugar 2-0 in Awendo.

Other key players in Mathare United are Chrispine Oduor and Andrew Juma.

Leopards will still be without head coach Robert Matano who was suspended last week.

At Ruaraka Stadium, Thika United will be chasing their first win of the season when they face Tusker.

They are winless in five KPL matches and coach Nicholas Muyoti says it is now time to show what they are made of when they face Tusker this afternoon.

Thika United barely survived against relegation last season after enduring a tough season that saw them take part in the end of the season play-offs against Ushuru.

Muyoti says his team needs to be tighter at the back where they have been leaking in goals.

“After five matches without a win, we need to change the situation.

“In our last two matches, we scored first but our opponents were able to come back and this is not good,” he said.

