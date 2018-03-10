Relieved Wenger hails Arsenal win

By AFP Saturday, March 10th 2018 at 11:26
Arsenal's coach Arsene Wenger from France looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first-leg football match AC Milan Vs Arsenal at the 'San Siro Stadium' in Milan on March 8, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / MARCO BERTORELLO

Mkhitaryan and Ramsey complete Italian job at San Siro.

Under-fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was relieved after his side's impressive 2-0 Europa League last 16, first-leg victory at AC Milan on Thursday, following a "nightmare" week.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan drove Arsenal into a 15th-minute lead with his first goal for the club, and a shellshocked Milan fell further behind before half-time as Aaron Ramsey waltzed through to score.

Wenger desperately needed a positive result after coming under pressure for a run of four straight defeats, and he got just that against a Milan side who saw a 13-match unbeaten run ended.

"It is an important win of course after we had a nightmare week," the 68-year-old Frenchman told BT Sport.

"I am happy with the spirit and response we gave. When you are knocked down like a boxer you don't have time to react and you are only halfway up, but you have to respond.

"Your pride and desire to show quality has to come through in the game."

Gennaro Gattuso's seven-time European champions now have it all to do ahead of the second leg at the Emirates in seven days' time.

"Arsenal are in a very difficult period, but are a great team, but we made too many mistakes," said Gattuso.

But Arsenal, 13 points adrift of the top four in the Premier League, will be confident of continuing their bid to return to the Champions League by winning Europe's second-tier competition for the first time.

"Overall it is important to win, but it is not qualification. We have to finish the job at home," Wenger added.

Arsenal started brightly at the San Siro but were lucky not to concede a penalty when Hakan Calhanoglou stayed on his feet despite appearing to have been fouled by onrushing Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina.

Arsenal's midfielder Mesut Ozil from Germany (L) fights for the ball with AC Milan's defender Ricardo Rodriguez from Switzerland during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first-leg football match AC Milan Vs Arsenal at the 'San Siro Stadium' in Milan on March 8, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / MARCO BERTORELLO

Just moments later Arsenal broke the deadlock, as Mesut Ozil fed Armenian Mkhitaryan, a January signing from Manchester United, to cut inside and fire in a shot which deflected past home keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma off Leonardo Bonucci.

The Gunners grew in confidence after that strike, with Donnarumma making two good saves late in the opening period to deny Calum Chambers and Danny Welbeck, before Mkhitaryan hit the crossbar.

But the visitors did double their advantage before the interval, as Ramsey ran onto Ozil's perfectly-weighted through ball and rounded Donnarumma to tap into an empty net.

Milan improved in the second half, but wasted their best chances, failing to truly test Ospina.

Giacomo Bonaventura scooped a shot over when he should have done better, while Suso drilled a left-footed strike out for a throw-in.

Colombian keeper Ospina did well to beat Nikola Kalinic to a through ball when the substitute looked to be in on goal, as Arsenal closed out a much-needed win.

MKHITARYAN RAMSEY ARSENE WENGER AC MILAN EUROPA LEAGUE LAST 16
Next Story
KPL referees accused of fixing matches
RELATED STORIES
Suffering is part of my job, says Wenger
Wenger leaves Arsenal fans unsure whether to laugh or cry after win over AC Milan
AC Milan vs Arsenal…injuries, tactics, predictions, probable lineups, Aubameyang out and more
LATEST STORIES
Antonio Conte gives Hazard two conditions if he wants to keep playing for Chelsea

Antonio has sent a warning to Eden Hazard concerning his role in the team

Paul Pogba ruled out of Liverpool clash

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is left in a tussle after Paul Pogba is ruled out of today’s clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

GUESS WHO’S BACK: Two Manchester United stars set to feature against Liverpool

Manchester United are set to host Liverpool at Old Trafford this afternoon (3.30pm) in a mouthwatering Premier League clash that will decide who will

Mathare host Leopards

Mathare United will be seeking to go back to the top of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) log when they take on AFC Leopards at Machakos Stadium this af

Mourinho has tough task of taming Salah

Egyptian winger has been in good form since he joined Liverpool from Roma.

Relieved Wenger hails Arsenal win

Under-fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was relieved after his side's impressive 2-0 Europa League last 16, first-leg victory at AC Milan on Thursday

More Stories
Antonio Conte gives Hazard two conditions if he wants to keep playing for Chelsea

Antonio has sent a warning to Eden Hazard concerning his role in the team

Paul Pogba ruled out of Liverpool clash

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is left in a tussle after Paul Pogba is ruled out of today’s clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

GUESS WHO’S BACK: Two Manchester United stars set to feature against Liverpool

Manchester United are set to host Liverpool at Old Trafford this afternoon (3.30pm) in a mouthwatering Premier League clash that will decide who will

Mathare host Leopards

Mathare United will be seeking to go back to the top of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) log when they take on AFC Leopards at Machakos Stadium this af

Mourinho has tough task of taming Salah

Egyptian winger has been in good form since he joined Liverpool from Roma.

Relieved Wenger hails Arsenal win

Under-fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was relieved after his side's impressive 2-0 Europa League last 16, first-leg victory at AC Milan on Thursday

KPL referees accused of fixing matches

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) referees have been accused of receiving kitu kidogo to fix matches.

Own goal: Why Kenyan soccer players die early

Tunisian giants, Esperance FC was in the country for a first leg CAF Cup Champions League clash against Gor Mahia at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos Coun

MCAs reject report on Sh1.2b stadium funds

MCAs reject report on Sh1.2b stadium funds

Mathare host marauding Leopards

Mathare host marauding Leopards

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Gatusso threatens to kill journalist

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Wanyama wins goal of the month award for spectacular volley for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Here is the big game KTN will broadcast tonight

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Probable Arsenal squad to face AC Milan revealed

    Thu 08th Mar 2018

  • Wenger leaves Arsenal fans unsure whether to laugh or cry after win over AC Milan

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Suffering is part of my job, says Wenger

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Own goal: Why Kenyan soccer players die early

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • GUESS WHO’S BACK: Two Manchester United stars set to feature against Liverpool

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Paul Pogba ruled out of Liverpool clash

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Gor Mahia FC has a chance to perform better: Coach
    Kenyan boxers aim to get gold at the upcoming Commonwealth Games
    Gor Mahia take on Tunisian giants Espérance
    Gor Mahia itachuana na vigogo wa Tunisia klabu cha Esperence