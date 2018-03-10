KPL referees accused of fixing matches

349

[ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

Kenyan Premier League (kpl) referees have been accused of receiving kitu kidogo to fix matches.

A KPL club has pointed an accusing finger at a referee for denying them three clear penalties last week with the club chairman going as far as suggesting that match officials could be compromised because of hunger.

“KPL has not paid referees since the league kicked off. Some of them are now taking money from other clubs to fix matches.

“Last week, we were denied three clear goals. We scored a clear goal, but the centre referee blew for an offside. We then had a clear handball in the box, the ref did nothing. Our player was also brought down in the box, but the ref just waved play on. They are hellbent on killing the game by fixing matches. This is not healthy for the league,” lamented the official.