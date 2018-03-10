MCAs reject report on Sh1.2b stadium funds

By Phares Mutembei Saturday, March 10th 2018 at 00:00
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Ward representatives in Meru have rejected a crucial assembly commitee report, terming it ‘half-baked’.

The MCAs refused to adopt the report of the Implementation committee and sent it back to the executive, saying it lacked answers they had sought on the scope of work being done at a local stadium and how funds had been spent.

Public Accounts Committee chairman Kimathi Ithibua and his colleagues termed the report ‘half-baked’.

Mr Ithibua wanted to know how the Sh908 million additional allocation by the national government was being spent.

Mr Ithibua said the previous regime headed by former Governor Peter Munya had allocated Sh286 million for the project. “The roofing is complete and the gate is 90 per cent complete,” said Ithibua.

Mr Munya’s administration, which had started renovating the stadium had been in a tussle with the national government when it announced it was taking over the project.

After Governor Kiraitu Murungi took over, he entered an MOU with the national government’s Sports Kenya to execute the project.

Ithibua (PNU) and nominated MCA Esther Karimi (Jubilee) said the project was a ‘scandal in the making’.

“Sh908 is a lot of money. That added to Sh286m translates to Sh1.16b. What scope of work is being done?” asked Ithibua.

Jediel Mauta (Ntunene) said the report, in addition to lacking the bill of quantities, had no details on how much work will be covered by more than Sh1 billion.

Implementation chairman Elijah Kirimi (Kibirichia), Majority Leader Victor Kariithi and Patrick Muthuri (independent) defend the report in vain.

 

