KPL Slum Boys eye top spot as AFC keen to continue winning ways

By Gilbert Wandera Saturday, March 10th 2018 at 00:00
Ezekiel Okare (left) of Sofapaka challenge David Owino of Mathare United during their Kenyan Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos, on Sunday, February 25, 2018. [Stafford Ondego/www.Sportpicha.com ]

Mathare United will be seeking to go back to the top of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) log when they take on AFC Leopards at Machakos Stadium this afternoon.

The Slum Boys have been in fine form this season and is one of only two unbeaten sides together with leaders Gor Mahia. They are currently second on the log with 11 points.

Victory over Leopards will take them to the top just one point more than leaders Gor Mahia who host Nzoia Sugar tomorrow.

Mathare United managed to maintain their unbeaten run last weekend after picking one point at Thika and go into this match highly motivated.

They beat National League side KCB 4-2 on Thursday in a friendly match at Camp Toyoyo.

Mathare United have been particularly lethal since signing midfielder Clifford Alwanga from Tusker and they will be depending on his ability to assist and score against a Leopards side that recently stopped Sony Sugar 2-0 in Awendo.

Other key players in Mathare United are Chrispine Oduor and Andrew Juma.

Leopards will still be without head coach Robert Matano who was suspended last week.

At Ruaraka Stadium, Thika United will be chasing their first win of the season when they face Tusker.

They are winless in five KPL matches and coach Nicholas Muyoti says it is now time to show what they are made of when they face Tusker this afternoon.

Thika United barely survived against relegation last season after enduring a tough season that saw them take part in the end of the season play-offs against Ushuru.

Muyoti says his team needs to be tighter at the back where they have been leaking in goals.

“After five matches without a win, we need to change the situation.

“In our last two matches, we scored first but our opponents were able to come back and this is not good,” he said.

MCAs reject report on Sh1.2b stadium funds

MCAs reject report on Sh1.2b stadium funds

Mathare host marauding Leopards

Mathare host marauding Leopards

Chemitei seeks reprieve after lukewarm start

Chemitei seeks reprieve after lukewarm start

No laughing matter for Shujaa in opener

No laughing matter for Shujaa in opener

Okumbi recalls Mariga

Okumbi recalls Mariga

Pipeline and Prisons spike closer to last eight place

Pipeline and Prisons spike closer to last eight place

MCAs reject report on Sh1.2b stadium funds

MCAs reject report on Sh1.2b stadium funds

Mathare host marauding Leopards

Mathare host marauding Leopards

Chemitei seeks reprieve after lukewarm start

Chemitei seeks reprieve after lukewarm start

Okumbi recalls Mariga

Okumbi recalls Mariga

Suffering is part of my job, says Wenger

Suffering is part of my job, says Wenger

Liverpool handed huge injury boost ahead of crucial Manchester United clash

Liverpool handed huge injury boost ahead of crucial Manchester United clash

Wanyama wins goal of the month award for spectacular volley for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool

It was Wanyama’s goal that favored the winner of the Ksh230.7 million SportsPesa mega jackpot Gordon Ogada’s

Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

Aden Range Marwa has reportedly been shortlisted among the match officials who will be on duty to officiate the 2018 FIFA World cup in Russia.

MANCHESTER UNITED VS LIVERPOOL: Team news, injuries, possible line ups and prediction

The rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool continues this Saturday 10 as Jose Mourinho’s boys host Jurgen Klopp’s in the early kick off

Gatusso threatens to kill journalist

Troubled AFC Leopards midfielder Collins ‘Gattuso’ Okoth is on the spot once again, this time for threatening to kill a sports journalist.

