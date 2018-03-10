Okumbi recalls Mariga

By Gilbert Wandera Saturday, March 10th 2018 at 00:00
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Midfielder McDonald Mariga has been recalled back into the national team ahead of two friendly matches in Morocco later this month.

Mariga who turns out for Real Oviedo in the Spanish second division last played for the national team five years ago.

Former Harambee Stars coach Paul Put had always expressed a desire to recall Mariga and after his departure stand in tactician Stanley Okumbi seems to have carried out his wishes.

At his peak, Mariga was an influential member of Harambee Stars. He has also played for Inter Milan in the Italian Serie ‘A’.

He is the elder brother to Kenyan captain Victor Wanyama who plays for Tottenham Hotspurs in the English Premier League.

Also making a come-back is Ismael Gonzales who plays in Spain for Fuenlabrada.

Kenya will play Comoros on March 24 before taking on Central African Republic on March 27. Both matches will be played in Morocco.

At the same time, Harambee Starlets will play Zambia on March 25 in a friendly match to be played in Lusaka.

