Conte and Mourinho offer embattled PSG star escape route after Champions League humiliation

Neymar (L) and Cavani (R) were involved in a scuffle over penalty duties at the start of the season [Photo: Courtesy]

Paris Saint-Germain shook up the transfer market in the summer when they signed Neymar for a world-record fee of £200m.

The PSG board were convinced that the arrival of the Brazilian will add more to the attack when he links up with striker Edison Cavani but the relationship between the two have not been what the French side expected.

The two stars were involved in a scuffle over penalty duties at the start of the season and that bitterness still remains with the Uruguayan becoming disenchanted with life at the club with the Brazilian around.

According to reports from Le Parisien, Cavani no longer feels at home or important at the club and is ready tom leave in the summer. Edison Cavani has netted 24 league goals this season [Photo: Courtesy]

The reports have alerted his availability to Manchester United and Chelsea.

United needs another striker to provide cover and competition for Lukaku once Zlatan depart while Antonio remains unimpressed by his options up front.

United needs another striker to provide cover and competition for Lukaku [Photo: Courtesy]

PSG are also believed to be lining up a move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski but it will require the Ligue 1 side to sell Cavani to comply with Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Meanwhile, Neymar has also been tipped to sign for former La Liga rival Real Madrid in the summer.