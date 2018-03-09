Conte and Mourinho offer embattled PSG star escape route after Champions League humiliation

By Robert Nyanja Friday, March 9th 2018 at 15:31
Neymar (L) and Cavani (R) were involved in a scuffle over penalty duties at the start of the season [Photo: Courtesy]

Paris Saint-Germain shook up the transfer market in the summer when they signed Neymar for a world-record fee of £200m.

The PSG board were convinced that the arrival of the Brazilian will add more to the attack when he links up with striker Edison Cavani but the relationship between the two have not been what the French side expected.

The two stars were involved in a scuffle over penalty duties at the start of the season and that bitterness still remains with the Uruguayan becoming disenchanted with life at the club with the Brazilian around.

According to reports from Le Parisien, Cavani no longer feels at home or important at the club and is ready tom leave in the summer.

Edison Cavani has netted 24 league goals this season [Photo: Courtesy]

The reports have alerted his availability to Manchester United and Chelsea.

United needs another striker to provide cover and competition for Lukaku once Zlatan depart while Antonio remains unimpressed by his options up front.

United needs another striker to provide cover and competition for Lukaku [Photo: Courtesy]

PSG are also believed to be lining up a move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski but it will require the Ligue 1 side to sell Cavani to comply with Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Meanwhile, Neymar has also been tipped to sign for former La Liga rival Real Madrid in the summer.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN NEYMAR EDISON CAVANI MANCHESTER UNITED CHELSEA
Next Story
Wanyama wins goal of the month award for spectacular volley for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool
RELATED STORIES
Manchester United 'facing battle to keep midfield star as Juventus plot summer move'
Manchester United to let De Gea leave on one condition
What former Chelsea man Diego Costa was heard shouting at Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen
LATEST STORIES
Suffering is part of my job, says Wenger

Suffering is part of my job, says Wenger

Liverpool handed huge injury boost ahead of crucial Manchester United clash

Liverpool handed huge injury boost ahead of crucial Manchester United clash

Conte and Mourinho offer embattled PSG star escape route after Champions League humiliation

Furious PSG star offerd a way out of Paris by United and Chelsea

Wanyama wins goal of the month award for spectacular volley for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool

It was Wanyama’s goal that favored the winner of the Ksh230.7 million SportsPesa mega jackpot Gordon Ogada’s

Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

Aden Range Marwa has reportedly been shortlisted among the match officials who will be on duty to officiate the 2018 FIFA World cup in Russia.

Diego Costa mocks Matic’s relationship with Mourinho

Few players in Manchester United dressing room enjoy a close relationship with the Special One as Nemanja Matic

More Stories
Conte and Mourinho offer embattled PSG star escape route after Champions League humiliation

Furious PSG star offerd a way out of Paris by United and Chelsea

Diego Costa mocks Matic’s relationship with Mourinho

Few players in Manchester United dressing room enjoy a close relationship with the Special One as Nemanja Matic

Massimiliano Allegri reveals the club he wants Juventus to avoid in quarters

Juventus were on the verge of elimination at the hands of Tottenham after Son Heung-min 39th goal to make it 3-2 on aggregate in the second leg

Barcelona dealt a blow by latest Antoine Griezmann revelation

Barcelona have seemingly suffered a huge blow in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann.

Manchester United 'facing battle to keep midfield star as Juventus plot summer move'

Juventus are reportedly planning a summer move to sign Manchester United star Antony Martial to beef up their attack.

Leicester City confirms Riyad Mahrez’s Facebook account was hacked

Leicester City have confirmed that Riyad Mahrez Facebook account was hacked and have denied that the winger has retired from football.

Arsenal fans,club CEO Ivan Gazidis to meet to seal Arsene Wenger’s fate

Arsenal Fans Trust (AST) have reportedly booked an appointment with club’s CEO Ivan Gazidis to discuss manager Arsene Wenger’s future

Manchester United to let De Gea leave on one condition

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will only let De Gea go if United will get one of three players in return.

What former Chelsea man Diego Costa was heard shouting at Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Atletico lost 1-0 to the Catalan giants courtesy of a Lionel Messi free-kick, and were unable to breach Barcelona's defence at the Nou Camp

Chelsea midfielder talks up Luis Enrique, risks wrath of Antonio Conte

Marcos Alonso has given Luis Enrique a glowing endorsement after the former Barcelona boss was rumoured to be in line to replace Antonio Conte

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • FKF: Kenyans to know Stars coach in May

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Football: FKF Division Two league to kick off

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Champs League: Kenyan champions face North African giants

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Liverpool 0-0 Porto (5-0 agg): Liverpool sink Porto to reach Champions League quarter-finals

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • PSG 1-2 Real Madrid: Ronaldo helps Real to PSG win and last eight spot

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Gatusso threatens to kill journalist

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Wanyama wins goal of the month award for spectacular volley for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Here is the big game KTN will broadcast tonight

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Probable Arsenal squad to face AC Milan revealed

    Thu 08th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Gor Mahia FC has a chance to perform better: Coach
    Kenyan boxers aim to get gold at the upcoming Commonwealth Games
    Gor Mahia take on Tunisian giants Espérance
    Gor Mahia itachuana na vigogo wa Tunisia klabu cha Esperence