Diego Costa mocks Matic’s relationship with Mourinho

By Robert Nyanja Friday, March 9th 2018 at 12:53
Nemanja Matic (L) enjoys a special relationship with Jose Mourinho (R) [Photo: Courtesy]

Nemanja Matic left Benfica to link up with Jose Mourinho for the first time at Chelsea in 2014 and the Serbian followed the Portuguese boss to Old Trafford last summer for a £35million bid.

Few players in Manchester United dressing room enjoy a close relationship with the Special One as Nemanja Matic.

The former Chelsea midfielder grabbed his first goal in a United shirt with a spectacular volley that completed United’s comeback against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Diego Costa mocks Matic's relationship with Mourinho with a 'Father and Son' comment [Photo: Courtesy]

To give evidence on his close relationship with Jose, the former Chelsea midfielder uploaded a photo onto Instagram on Thursday that showed him and Mourinho sipping coffee with relish in the ‘Matic lounge’ compelling former teammate Diego Costa to comment with; ‘Father and Son’ from his official account.

Matic and his boss Jose Mourinho [Photo: Courtesy]

The Brazilian enjoyed a love-hate relationship with Mourinho during his time at Stamford Bridge but he won a Premier League title with the Blues during his first season in the club.

The 29-year-old signed for his former club Atletico Madrid at the end of 2016/17 season after winning another title with Antonio Conte as the boss.

Wanyama wins goal of the month award for spectacular volley for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool

It was Wanyama’s goal that favored the winner of the Ksh230.7 million SportsPesa mega jackpot Gordon Ogada’s

Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

Aden Range Marwa has reportedly been shortlisted among the match officials who will be on duty to officiate the 2018 FIFA World cup in Russia.

Diego Costa mocks Matic's relationship with Mourinho

Few players in Manchester United dressing room enjoy a close relationship with the Special One as Nemanja Matic

MANCHESTER UNITED VS LIVERPOOL: Team news, injuries, possible line ups and prediction

The rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool continues this Saturday 10 as Jose Mourinho’s boys host Jurgen Klopp’s in the early kick off

Gatusso threatens to kill journalist

Troubled AFC Leopards midfielder Collins ‘Gattuso’ Okoth is on the spot once again, this time for threatening to kill a sports journalist.

Massimiliano Allegri reveals the club he wants Juventus to avoid in quarters

Juventus were on the verge of elimination at the hands of Tottenham after Son Heung-min 39th goal to make it 3-2 on aggregate in the second leg

Diego Costa mocks Matic's relationship with Mourinho

Few players in Manchester United dressing room enjoy a close relationship with the Special One as Nemanja Matic

Massimiliano Allegri reveals the club he wants Juventus to avoid in quarters

Juventus were on the verge of elimination at the hands of Tottenham after Son Heung-min 39th goal to make it 3-2 on aggregate in the second leg

Barcelona dealt a blow by latest Antoine Griezmann revelation

Barcelona have seemingly suffered a huge blow in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann.

Manchester United 'facing battle to keep midfield star as Juventus plot summer move'

Juventus are reportedly planning a summer move to sign Manchester United star Antony Martial to beef up their attack.

Leicester City confirms Riyad Mahrez’s Facebook account was hacked

Leicester City have confirmed that Riyad Mahrez Facebook account was hacked and have denied that the winger has retired from football.

Arsenal fans,club CEO Ivan Gazidis to meet to seal Arsene Wenger’s fate

Arsenal Fans Trust (AST) have reportedly booked an appointment with club’s CEO Ivan Gazidis to discuss manager Arsene Wenger’s future

Manchester United to let De Gea leave on one condition

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will only let De Gea go if United will get one of three players in return.

What former Chelsea man Diego Costa was heard shouting at Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Atletico lost 1-0 to the Catalan giants courtesy of a Lionel Messi free-kick, and were unable to breach Barcelona's defence at the Nou Camp

Chelsea midfielder talks up Luis Enrique, risks wrath of Antonio Conte

Marcos Alonso has given Luis Enrique a glowing endorsement after the former Barcelona boss was rumoured to be in line to replace Antonio Conte

Juventus striker declared fit for Tottenham clash

Juventus have received a major boost ahead of the encounter with Tottenham Hotspurs, as leading hitman Gonzalo Higuain has been declared fit.

