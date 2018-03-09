349

Nemanja Matic (L) enjoys a special relationship with Jose Mourinho (R) [Photo: Courtesy]

Nemanja Matic left Benfica to link up with Jose Mourinho for the first time at Chelsea in 2014 and the Serbian followed the Portuguese boss to Old Trafford last summer for a £35million bid.

Few players in Manchester United dressing room enjoy a close relationship with the Special One as Nemanja Matic.

The former Chelsea midfielder grabbed his first goal in a United shirt with a spectacular volley that completed United’s comeback against Crystal Palace on Monday night. Diego Costa mocks Matic's relationship with Mourinho with a 'Father and Son' comment [Photo: Courtesy]

To give evidence on his close relationship with Jose, the former Chelsea midfielder uploaded a photo onto Instagram on Thursday that showed him and Mourinho sipping coffee with relish in the ‘Matic lounge’ compelling former teammate Diego Costa to comment with; ‘Father and Son’ from his official account. Matic and his boss Jose Mourinho [Photo: Courtesy]

The Brazilian enjoyed a love-hate relationship with Mourinho during his time at Stamford Bridge but he won a Premier League title with the Blues during his first season in the club.

The 29-year-old signed for his former club Atletico Madrid at the end of 2016/17 season after winning another title with Antonio Conte as the boss.

