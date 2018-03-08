Why Gor Mahia risk losing Shs 55 Million and must go to drawing board soon

345

Gor Mahia vs Esperance at Machakos Stadium. [Photo: Courtesy]

East African football giants Gor Mahia were held to a barren draw by Esperance des Tunis on Wednesday afternoon, Kenyatta stadium in Machakos County.

The highly anticipated Caf champions’ league match against the mighty North Africans still did not leave up to its hype from the fans and the home team players.

Mighty K’ogalo, a club that boasts of more than three million followers was apparently faced by glitch as the 12th man gave somewhat a ‘no-show’ for the day. The champions could not manage even two thousand fans to come and make noise at the ‘mabatini’ Kenyatta stadium.

Perhaps for the fans it’s just the hype and thrills that come with the stadium atmosphere, little do they know that the money they pay at the entry is also part of the backbone of the club. This means that the less fans travelling and paying entry fee, the club in general is running at a loss.

Watching that game from the stands at ‘mabatini’ apart from the usual cursing, even Mathare united fans from Korogocho, Kariobangi and Mathare slums could have done better with song and dance to intimidate the North Africans.

But leave alone the fans, Gormahia has about 70% of its players from the past four seasons, meaning that by now that calls for experience, resilience and the ability to realize the task ahead, win pretty or dirty and surge forward to the next assignment. Risk and take your chances in whatever tight situation there is, if you have to dig then roll your sleeves and sledge the mud, if you have to play then follow Guardiola, nonetheless, a win at home is a must to increase your chances of advancing to the next stage.

That is what lacked at Kenyatta stadium as the North Africans enjoyed much possession of the game. Esperance calmly disarmed the local boys who at one time looked like a tranquilized Maasai Mara lioness in her natural environment, she wants to fight, but her muscles cannot move, her motionless body just ready for the wardens to do anything they want as they please. What a shame to be treated like that at your own home.

Probably what Gor Mahia as a club has not realized is that by qualifying for the group stages of this continental showdown, the club is set to benefit from 55 million Kenya shillings from Africa’s football governing body Caf. The more they get closer to the title, so will be the goodies.

These goodies will in turn help establish the legendary club in the books of history of Africa’s finest, but sadly let it be noted in anguish that apart from owning a ‘matatu’ what else does Gor possess? War ravaged Somalia has Banadir sports club, founded in 1993, but now it has its own 35,000 capacity stadium.

It will be an uphill task away in Tunisia for the home team. Gor Mahia, as hard as it is to believe, will have to attack while away and at least get a goal or goals, trust me the gods of football are not only crazy but also insane and this has been witnessed not once in football. This is now what Kenyans are hoping for because sometimes cockroaches have the ability to push the cupboards until they fall down says football commentator Stephen Mukangai.

Many people will agree agree that Gormahia should be at the same level as Moise Katumbi’s Les Tupuissant Mazzembe (Tp mazembe). The Congolese club is now among ten best African football clubs financially, historically and also in terms of management with their home stadium that accommodate 45,000 seated fans. Tp mazembe’s management now plans to expand their stadium to a capacity of around 80,000 seated fans.

With great management, a football club will generate adequate finances that will see its success both domestically and internationally. Such achievement will only come if the revenue is well managed to the betterment and growth of the club.