Al Shaabab shuts sporting activities by issuing stadia ban in Mogadishu but Somali government remains uncowed

By Japheth Ogila Thursday, March 8th 2018 at 09:49
A match in being played in Mogadishu Stadium. [Photo: @RadioDaslan]

Somalia-based militant group Al Shaabab has reportedly issued stadia ban in certain districts in Somali Capital Mogadishu, reveals a local radio station Daslan.

According to the local radio station, the group ordered the closure of privately owned stadia on March 6, and has so far instructed the managers to suspend all the sporting activities in those places.

It is reported that around twenty playgrounds have been affected. The story published by Radio Daslan reads in part:

“More than twenty playgrounds in Karaan, Yaqshid and Heliwaa districts are reported to have complied with the order.”

It is an order said to have been implemented after the stadium managers held a meeting with the top leaders of Al Shaabab group in Tora Torow in a region known as Lower Shabelle. This comes after the same group is said to have banned the use of street lights in parts of Mogadishu.

However, in a quick rejoinder, the Somali government has issued a response seeking to alleviate the fears that may have been inflicted by the outlawed group.

While addressing the youth in Mogadishu, Somalia Deputy Prime Minister Mahad Mohamed Guled gave an assurance that the government is committed to giving security and ensuring that young people access sporting activities.

“We will work on encouraging sports for the youth and it’s the biggest part to be implemented. That is the way our president will lead us. That is the way the government will work,” said Guled, as Radio Daslan reports.

“If you don’t have security, you will not have a life. You will not get where to worship. So while we give priority to the security. We will encourage the youth and the sports,” he added.

Al Shaabab is a militant terrorist group that is based in Somalia and has been carrying out its activities in Somali capital Mogadishu, as well as staging attacks in Kenya and other East African countries. Like Nigeria's militant group Boko Haram, they are averse to practices which they perceive to be steered by Western values.

AL SHABAAB STADIA MOGADISHU BAN SOMALIA TERRORIST
Next Story
Manchester United 'facing battle to keep midfield star as Juventus plot summer move'
RELATED STORIES
Badminton: Barclays bank Nairobi Open trophy
National team coach says Messi should be banned by FIFA until proven human
Slovenia ice hockey player fails doping test, gets axed by CAS
LATEST STORIES
Manchester United 'facing battle to keep midfield star as Juventus plot summer move'

Juventus are reportedly planning a summer move to sign Manchester United star Antony Martial to beef up their attack.

Ground set for Man United vs Liverpool battle for second spot as Mane fires warning to Mourinho

Manchester United and Liverpool to lock horns in the fierce battle for second spot.

Wenger’s tough night in Milan

Arsenal boss on the brink ahead of tie against Italians

Shedu fundraiser on today

Shedu fundraiser on today

Where did it go wrong for PSG? French side fail once again despite investing a lot of money

French side fail once again despite investing a lot of money

Bandari’s Wambani named player of the month

Bandari’s Wambani named player of the month

More Stories
Al Shaabab issues stadia ban in Mogadishu as Somali government talks tough

Somalia-based militant group Al Shaabab has reportedly issued stadia ban in certain districts in Somali Capital Mogadishu.

Coaches urged to help girls in sports

Coaches urged to help girls in sports

Mario Balotelli tears Dani Alves over his remarks on Italian footballer’s death

War of words ensued in social media between two Ligue 1 stars Mario Balotelli who plays for OGC Nice and Dani Alves, PSG left-back over Astori's death

Paul Scholes’s record broken by Sergio Ramos during Madrid win over PSG

Tuesday’s Champions League clash between PSG and Real Madrid was a night of breaking records.

History made as Cristiano Ronaldo equals United legend's record after goal against PSG

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo last night proved to the umpteenth time that he runs the show after scoring for Madrid in their Champions League

Badminton: Barclays bank Nairobi Open trophy

Barclays Bank of Kenya collected 12 points to emerge winners of the Nairobi Open badminton champions at Premier Club over the weekend.

Rally: Competition to start at KICC with drivers heading to Sopa Lodge in Naivasha

Irish couple joins Safari Rally fray in Ford Escort: Competition to start at KICC with drivers heading to Sopa Lodge in Naivasha.

Schools: Aga Khan Academy steal show

Aga Khan Academy boys and girls shone during the Mombasa sub-county basketball games, which concluded yesterday at Baptist and Khamis play courts.

Real Madrid midfielder could face 5 years jail-term if convicted of perjury

Luka Modric has been alleged to have given false information in his testimony, thereby violating the integrity of the oath he took in court

Investigation into the death of Italian footballer begins

An autopsy into the death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori was carried out on Tuesday while his funeral will be held in Florence two days later

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Footballer struck by lightning, fighting for his life in hospital

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Premier League club linked with a move to bring Arsene Wenger

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE!

    Tue 06th Mar 2018

  • FKF: Kenyans to know Stars coach in May

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Football: FKF Division Two league to kick off

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Champs League: Kenyan champions face North African giants

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Liverpool 0-0 Porto (5-0 agg): Liverpool sink Porto to reach Champions League quarter-finals

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • PSG 1-2 Real Madrid: Ronaldo helps Real to PSG win and last eight spot

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Players attacked by fans after Dutch league match

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante collapsed during training before Manchester City clash

    Tue 06th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Gor Mahia take on Tunisian giants Espérance
    Gor Mahia itachuana na vigogo wa Tunisia klabu cha Esperence
    Zilizala Viwanjani: Gor vs Esperence
    FKF has come out guns blazing over claims by Paul Put