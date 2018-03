207

KCB head coach Rishadu Shedu during their Top 8 match against AFC Leopards at Nyayo stadium.PHOTO/DENNIS OKEYO

Friends of Rishadi Shedu meet today at the Sentrim 680 Hotel to raise funds for the former international. Shedu requires Sh2 million for an operation on his leg.

The former international urged well-wishers to come to his aid. “It has been tough for me and I need to undergo this process to be able to walk properly again. I want to urge as many people as possible to help me,” he said.