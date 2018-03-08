Brave Gor fail to crack Esperance

207

Gor Mahia FC's Jaques Tuyisenge (left) and Anice Badri of Esperance of Tunisia during first round match of the CAF Champions league on March 7, 2018 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos County. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Gor Mahia face an uphill task in the return leg of their CAF Champions League match despite holding Esperance to a barren draw at Machakos Stadium.

The Kenyan champions dominated the first half, but failed to score and now need to win or post a scoring draw away in Tunis to advance to the money stages of the tournament.

Gor Mahia got agonisingly close to scoring on three occasions only to settle for fruitless corners in the process.

First on queue was Jacques Tuyisenge, who was denied by the left post after he had beaten Moez Ben Cherifia with a low shot in the 16th minute.

Six minutes later, Rwandese import Meddie Kagerre went close but could not to beat the Esperance goalkeeper from close range.

Tuyisenge’s well-placed header in the 25th minute should also have counted, but Cherifia punched out the ball for a fruitless corner.

Despite their pedigree coming into yesterday’s match, the visitors, apart from some great passing, never really looked dangerous.

Apart from a long-range shot from Algeria’s Youceff Belaili early in the match, Boniface Oluoch remained undisturbed for long periods in the first half.

Esperance made two quick substitutions as the second half kicked off, resting Yousef Belaili for Änis Ben-Hatira, who had picked up an injury, and Yassin Khenissi for Bilel Nestri. The changes brought some urgency upfront for the visitors, who suddenly found themselves more often in Gor Mahia’s half. The visitors managed five corners in a span of 10 minutes as they searched for the elusive opener.

While the visitors looked more aggressive, Gor Mahia seemed to have slowed down, especially in midfield, prompting coach Dylan Kerr to pull out the off-colour Francis Kahata for Kevin ‘Ade’ Omondi.

The change brought some life upfront for Gor Mahia, but the best they could do was force two corners.