Brave Gor fail to crack Esperance

By Gilbert Wandera Thursday, March 8th 2018 at 00:00
Gor Mahia FC's Jaques Tuyisenge (left) and Anice Badri of Esperance of Tunisia during first round match of the CAF Champions league on March 7, 2018 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos County. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Gor Mahia face an uphill task in the return leg of their CAF Champions League match despite holding Esperance to a barren draw at Machakos Stadium.

The Kenyan champions dominated the first half, but failed to score and now need to win or post a scoring draw away in Tunis to advance to the money stages of the tournament.

Gor Mahia got agonisingly close to scoring on three occasions only to settle for fruitless corners in the process.

First on queue was Jacques Tuyisenge, who was denied by the left post after he had beaten Moez Ben Cherifia with a low shot in the 16th minute.

Six minutes later, Rwandese import Meddie Kagerre went close but could not to beat the Esperance goalkeeper from close range.

Tuyisenge’s well-placed header in the 25th minute should also have counted, but Cherifia punched out the ball for a fruitless corner.

Despite their pedigree coming into yesterday’s match, the visitors, apart from some great passing, never really looked dangerous.

Apart from a long-range shot from Algeria’s Youceff Belaili early in the match, Boniface Oluoch remained undisturbed for long periods in the first half.

Esperance made two quick substitutions as the second half kicked off, resting Yousef Belaili for Änis Ben-Hatira, who had picked up an injury, and Yassin Khenissi for Bilel Nestri. The changes brought some urgency upfront for the visitors, who suddenly found themselves more often in Gor Mahia’s half. The visitors managed five corners in a span of 10 minutes as they searched for the elusive opener.

While the visitors looked more aggressive, Gor Mahia seemed to have slowed down, especially in midfield, prompting coach Dylan Kerr to pull out the off-colour Francis Kahata for Kevin ‘Ade’ Omondi.

The change brought some life upfront for Gor Mahia, but the best they could do was force two corners.

GOR MAHIA CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ESPERANCE
Next Story
Here is the big game KTN will broadcast tonight
RELATED STORIES
Gor Mahia draw at home with Tunisian side Esperance
Gor Mahia vs Esperance…confirmed line-up and predictions
Champs League: Kenyan champions face North African giants
LATEST STORIES
Wenger’s tough night in Milan

Arsenal boss on the brink ahead of tie against Italians

Shedu fundraiser on today

Shedu fundraiser on today

Where did it go wrong for PSG? French side fail once again despite investing a lot of money

French side fail once again despite investing a lot of money

Bandari’s Wambani named player of the month

Bandari’s Wambani named player of the month

Russia face permanent IAAF ban

Russia face permanent IAAF ban

Pipeline plot next ambush after a flawless victory

Pipeline plot next ambush after a flawless victory

More Stories
Wenger’s tough night in Milan

Arsenal boss on the brink ahead of tie against Italians

Shedu fundraiser on today

Shedu fundraiser on today

Where did it go wrong for PSG? French side fail once again despite investing a lot of money

French side fail once again despite investing a lot of money

Bandari’s Wambani named player of the month

Bandari’s Wambani named player of the month

Brave Gor fail to crack Esperance

Brave Gor fail to crack Esperance

Here is the big game KTN will broadcast tonight

Here is the big game KTN will broadcast tonight

Police fight players in empty stadium in Argentina

Police fight players in empty stadium in Argentina

Gor Mahia draw at home with Tunisian side Esperance

Gor Mahia draw with Tunisian side Esperance in Machakos

Gor Mahia vs Esperance…confirmed line-up and predictions

Machakos stadium in Machakos County is the venue to host Caf Champions League match between Gor Mahia and Esperance of Tunisia.

What Neymar said after PSG were dumped out of Champions League by Real Madrid

Neymar expressed his pride at PSG's performance against Real Madrid despite their Champions League exit

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Footballer struck by lightning, fighting for his life in hospital

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Premier League club linked with a move to bring Arsene Wenger

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE!

    Tue 06th Mar 2018

  • FKF: Kenyans to know Stars coach in May

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Football: FKF Division Two league to kick off

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Champs League: Kenyan champions face North African giants

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Liverpool 0-0 Porto (5-0 agg): Liverpool sink Porto to reach Champions League quarter-finals

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • PSG 1-2 Real Madrid: Ronaldo helps Real to PSG win and last eight spot

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Players attacked by fans after Dutch league match

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante collapsed during training before Manchester City clash

    Tue 06th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Gor Mahia take on Tunisian giants Espérance
    Gor Mahia itachuana na vigogo wa Tunisia klabu cha Esperence
    Zilizala Viwanjani: Gor vs Esperence
    FKF has come out guns blazing over claims by Paul Put