Police fight players in empty stadium in Argentina

By Reuters Wednesday, March 7th 2018 at 19:39
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

An Argentine fourth-tier match between Midland and Lujan ended in turmoil as police fought with players and officials - even though the match was held behind closed doors because of previous violence by Midland fans.

Tuesday’s game ended 2-1 for the home side but the win was tainted when baton-wielding police clashed with Midland substitutes as they tried to reach the dressing room after the game.

Video showed team mates running from the pitch to help and fights ensued as others threw missiles.

“Midland win the game and are there celebrations? No. Police repression against officials and players,” Veronica Arruiz, the club secretary, said on twitter.

The win lifted Midland, who are based on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, to fifth place in the Primeira C Metropolitano table.

MIDLAND LUJAN ARGENTINE
Next Story
Gor Mahia draw at home with Tunisian side Esperance
LATEST STORIES
Here is the big game KTN will broadcast tonight

Here is the big game KTN will broadcast tonight

Police fight players in empty stadium in Argentina

Police fight players in empty stadium in Argentina

Gor Mahia draw at home with Tunisian side Esperance

Gor Mahia draw with Tunisian side Esperance in Machakos

Leicester City confirms Riyad Mahrez’s Facebook account was hacked

Leicester City have confirmed that Riyad Mahrez Facebook account was hacked and have denied that the winger has retired from football.

Gor Mahia vs Esperance…confirmed line-up and predictions

Machakos stadium in Machakos County is the venue to host Caf Champions League match between Gor Mahia and Esperance of Tunisia.

Arsenal fans,club CEO Ivan Gazidis to meet to seal Arsene Wenger’s fate

Arsenal Fans Trust (AST) have reportedly booked an appointment with club’s CEO Ivan Gazidis to discuss manager Arsene Wenger’s future

More Stories
Here is the big game KTN will broadcast tonight

Here is the big game KTN will broadcast tonight

Police fight players in empty stadium in Argentina

Police fight players in empty stadium in Argentina

Gor Mahia draw at home with Tunisian side Esperance

Gor Mahia draw with Tunisian side Esperance in Machakos

Gor Mahia vs Esperance…confirmed line-up and predictions

Machakos stadium in Machakos County is the venue to host Caf Champions League match between Gor Mahia and Esperance of Tunisia.

What Neymar said after PSG were dumped out of Champions League by Real Madrid

Neymar expressed his pride at PSG's performance against Real Madrid despite their Champions League exit

PSG 1-2 Real Madrid: Ronaldo helps Real to PSG win and last eight spot

Real Madrid cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals with Cristiano Ronaldo's second-half goal helping them to a 2-1 victory at Paris St Germa

Liverpool 0-0 Porto (5-0 agg): Liverpool sink Porto to reach Champions League quarter-finals

Liverpool eased into the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in nine years with a 5-0 aggregate win over Porto despite settling for a 0

Champs League: Kenyan champions face North African giants

Gor Mahia coach Kerr says history will count for nothing in today’s encounter.

Football: FKF Division Two league to kick off

The Football Kenya Federation Division Two Northern Zone Pool A league kicks off on March 24.

FKF: Kenyans to know Stars coach in May

Football Kenya Federation will unveil a new Harambee Stars coach on May 1. FKF has settled on another foreigner to replace Belgian Paul Put, who quit

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Wenger confident he is still the man for Arsenal after 2 - 1 defeat by Brighton

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Fiorentina captain and Italy star Davide Astori’s cause of death has been revealed

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Ulinzi Stars raid Tusker: AFC Leopards back to winning ways as Sharks make light work of Wazito FC

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Footballer struck by lightning, fighting for his life in hospital

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Premier League club linked with a move to bring Arsene Wenger

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE!

    Tue 06th Mar 2018

  • FKF: Kenyans to know Stars coach in May

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Football: FKF Division Two league to kick off

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Champs League: Kenyan champions face North African giants

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Liverpool 0-0 Porto (5-0 agg): Liverpool sink Porto to reach Champions League quarter-finals

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Gor Mahia take on Tunisian giants Espérance
    Gor Mahia itachuana na vigogo wa Tunisia klabu cha Esperence
    Zilizala Viwanjani: Gor vs Esperence
    FKF has come out guns blazing over claims by Paul Put