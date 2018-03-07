Police fight players in empty stadium in Argentina

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

An Argentine fourth-tier match between Midland and Lujan ended in turmoil as police fought with players and officials - even though the match was held behind closed doors because of previous violence by Midland fans.

Tuesday’s game ended 2-1 for the home side but the win was tainted when baton-wielding police clashed with Midland substitutes as they tried to reach the dressing room after the game.

Video showed team mates running from the pitch to help and fights ensued as others threw missiles.

“Midland win the game and are there celebrations? No. Police repression against officials and players,” Veronica Arruiz, the club secretary, said on twitter.

The win lifted Midland, who are based on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, to fifth place in the Primeira C Metropolitano table.