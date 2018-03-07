Arsene Wenger’s fate to be sealed by fans and club CEO during the weekend

345

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in a past match. [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal Fans Trust (AST) have reportedly booked an appointment with club’s CEO Ivan Gazidis to discuss manager Arsene Wenger’s future.

British media reveal that following a poll that was conducted on 1,000 members of the AST, 88% of them want Wenger sacked in the summer. This is reported to have prompted the club leadership to plan a meeting with the fans, which will take place this coming weekend at Emirates Stadium.

"This poll of Arsenal fans shows the overwhelming view is that Arsene Wenger should leave the club this summer,” said AST spokesman Nigel Phillips, as revealed by Evening Standard.

The fans have grown cold after the club posted woeful performances in the last 6 matches, where they last 5 of them. Arsenal were thrashed in the EFL Cup final by Manchester City, and are 13 points adrift of clinching the Uefa Champions League slot.

Phillips argued that the survey outcome did not negate the fact that fans love the manager, but that the former want change at the club.

The AST spokesman further appealed to the London-based club to embark on speedy decision making arguing that the Gunners are at their lowest.

“An early decision would both ensure that we are well prepared for next season and also mean that fans could use the final games of the season to give him the send-off he deserves,” added Phillips.

Wenger has maintained that he has no intention of walking out of the club unless the leadership sacks him. Arsenal are sixth and are traveling to Italy tomorrow for a face-off with AC Milan in Europa League clash.