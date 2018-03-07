Arsene Wenger’s fate to be sealed by fans and club CEO during the weekend

By Japheth Ogila Wednesday, March 7th 2018 at 13:26
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in a past match. [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal Fans Trust (AST) have reportedly booked an appointment with club’s CEO Ivan Gazidis to discuss manager Arsene Wenger’s future.

British media reveal that following a poll that was conducted on 1,000 members of the AST, 88% of them want Wenger sacked in the summer. This is reported to have prompted the club leadership to plan a meeting with the fans, which will take place this coming weekend at Emirates Stadium.

"This poll of Arsenal fans shows the overwhelming view is that Arsene Wenger should leave the club this summer,” said AST spokesman Nigel Phillips, as revealed by Evening Standard.

 

The fans have grown cold after the club posted woeful performances in the last 6 matches, where they last 5 of them. Arsenal were thrashed in the EFL Cup final by Manchester City, and are 13 points adrift of clinching the Uefa Champions League slot.

Phillips argued that the survey outcome did not negate the fact that fans love the manager, but that the former want change at the club.

The AST spokesman further appealed to the London-based club to embark on speedy decision making arguing that the Gunners are at their lowest.

“An early decision would both ensure that we are well prepared for next season and also mean that fans could use the final games of the season to give him the send-off he deserves,” added Phillips.

Wenger has maintained that he has no intention of walking out of the club unless the leadership sacks him. Arsenal are sixth and are traveling to Italy tomorrow for a face-off with AC Milan in Europa League clash.

ARSENAL FANS TRUST ARSENE WENGER IVAN GAZIDIS SACKED
Next Story
Paul Scholes’s record broken by Sergio Ramos during Madrid win over PSG
RELATED STORIES
Arsenal to sack Wenger on one condition
Arsene Wenger shock target of English Premier League club
Wenger warns flopping Arsenal stars that their futures are on the line just like his
LATEST STORIES
Gor Mahia vs Esperance…confirmed line-up and predictions

Machakos stadium in Machakos County is the venue to host Caf Champions League match between Gor Mahia and Esperance of Tunisia.

Arsenal fans,club CEO Ivan Gazidis to meet to seal Arsene Wenger’s fate

Arsenal Fans Trust (AST) have reportedly booked an appointment with club’s CEO Ivan Gazidis to discuss manager Arsene Wenger’s future

What Neymar said after PSG were dumped out of Champions League by Real Madrid

Neymar expressed his pride at PSG's performance against Real Madrid despite their Champions League exit

Russia faces expulsion for failing to stop doping

Russia’s athletics federation is staring at expulsion from participation in athletics should they fail to comply with the IAAF conditions

Mo Farah caught in ‘racial harassment’ storm

champion Sir Mo Farah has made the headlines but this time on allegations racial harassment at a German airport in Munich.

Manchester United to let De Gea leave on one condition

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will only let De Gea go if United will get one of three players in return.

More Stories
Arsenal fans,club CEO Ivan Gazidis to meet to seal Arsene Wenger’s fate

Arsenal Fans Trust (AST) have reportedly booked an appointment with club’s CEO Ivan Gazidis to discuss manager Arsene Wenger’s future

Manchester United to let De Gea leave on one condition

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will only let De Gea go if United will get one of three players in return.

What former Chelsea man Diego Costa was heard shouting at Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Atletico lost 1-0 to the Catalan giants courtesy of a Lionel Messi free-kick, and were unable to breach Barcelona's defence at the Nou Camp

Chelsea midfielder talks up Luis Enrique, risks wrath of Antonio Conte

Marcos Alonso has given Luis Enrique a glowing endorsement after the former Barcelona boss was rumoured to be in line to replace Antonio Conte

Juventus striker declared fit for Tottenham clash

Juventus have received a major boost ahead of the encounter with Tottenham Hotspurs, as leading hitman Gonzalo Higuain has been declared fit.

Besides Wenger, another Premier League manager is facing the sack in summer

Premier League manager is facing the sack at the end of the season with replacements already being lined up

Arsenal to sack Wenger on one condition

The Gunners hierarchy set to sack Wenger on one condition according to reports

Mourinho reveals what inspired his players for a ‘remarkable’ comeback

Manchester United were facing an imminent danger of losing their third premier league match in 2018 after goals from Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt

Fiorentina extends deceased Davide Astori’s contract

Davide Astori who was found dead in a team hotel room on Sunday March 4

Arsene Wenger shock target of English Premier League club

Premier league club has earmarked Arsene Wenger as their next manager. The club wants to rebuild to play champions league football.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • View the current Premier League table 2017/2018 Season

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Arsenal misery continues with 2-1 defeat at Brighton

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • This weekend's mega jackpot postponed

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Manchester City beat Chelsea

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Wenger confident he is still the man for Arsenal after 2 - 1 defeat by Brighton

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Fiorentina captain and Italy star Davide Astori’s cause of death has been revealed

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Ulinzi Stars raid Tusker: AFC Leopards back to winning ways as Sharks make light work of Wazito FC

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Footballer struck by lightning, fighting for his life in hospital

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Premier League club linked with a move to bring Arsene Wenger

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE!

    Tue 06th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Gor Mahia take on Tunisian giants Espérance
    Gor Mahia itachuana na vigogo wa Tunisia klabu cha Esperence
    Zilizala Viwanjani: Gor vs Esperence
    FKF has come out guns blazing over claims by Paul Put