Paul Scholes’s record broken by Sergio Ramos during Madrid win over PSG

Sergio Ramos broke Schole's record of the most booked player in Champions League [Photo: Courtesy]

Tuesday’s Champions League clash between PSG and Real Madrid was a night of breaking records.

While it was a celebratory night for Real Madrid, it was one filled with a little blemish when Ramos was booked in the 78th minute by referee Felix Brych.

Though it might seem normal for football fans when a player is shown a yellow card, Ramos’ yellow was not one he wished for as with it, he became the most booked player in Champions League history, a record previously held by Manchester United legend Paul Scholes. Sergio Ramos was booked by referee Felix Brych to take over the title of European football's dirtiest player [Photo: Courtesy]

Paul Scholes got booked 36 times during his Champions League career and now Ramos holds the record at 37. He even missed the 1999 treble-winning final because he had picked up two bookings. He also picked up a yellow during the famous 2008 final against Chelsea in Moscow. Paul Scholes was booked in the 2008 Champions League final against Chelsea [Photo: Courtesy]

Sergio Ramos has been known to have disciplinary problems with him setting a La Liga record at the end of last year when he was shown his 19th red card. He has also been shown a yellow in all three finals he has played in 2014, 2016 and 2017 and has been sent off twice for straight reds in the competition.