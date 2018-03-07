Paul Scholes’s record broken by Sergio Ramos during Madrid win over PSG

Tuesday’s Champions League clash between PSG and Real Madrid was a night of breaking records.
While it was a celebratory night for Real Madrid, it was one filled with a little blemish when Ramos was booked in the 78th minute by referee Felix Brych.
Though it might seem normal for football fans when a player is shown a yellow card, Ramos’ yellow was not one he wished for as with it, he became the most booked player in Champions League history, a record previously held by Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.
Paul Scholes got booked 36 times during his Champions League career and now Ramos holds the record at 37. He even missed the 1999 treble-winning final because he had picked up two bookings. He also picked up a yellow during the famous 2008 final against Chelsea in Moscow.
Sergio Ramos has been known to have disciplinary problems with him setting a La Liga record at the end of last year when he was shown his 19th red card. He has also been shown a yellow in all three finals he has played in 2014, 2016 and 2017 and has been sent off twice for straight reds in the competition.