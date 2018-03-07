History made as Cristiano Ronaldo equals United legend's record after goal against PSG

By Robert Nyanja Wednesday, March 7th 2018 at 11:39
Ronaldo has scored in nine consecutive games in the Champions League this season [Photo: Courtesy]

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo last night proved to the umpteenth time that he runs the show after scoring for Madrid in their Champions League last 16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Los Blancos won 3-1 in the first leg of the tie at the Bernabeu and the La Liga giants extended their lead with a goal from their prolific forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s powerful header in the 51st minute on Tuesday evening.

Cristiano Ronaldo joins the elite club after his goal against PSG [Photo: Courtesy]

Edison Cavani gave the French side a little hope when he scored in the 71st minute but Casemiro cancelled the Uruguayan effort with a goal to put the icing on the cake with ten minutes remaining, ending the tie at 5-2 on aggregate.

The Portugal captain joins Ruud van Nistelrooy in elite club after scoring in nine consecutive matches in the Champions League, with his goal against PSG being the ninth.

Ruud van Nistelrooy was the only player to achieve such a feat in Europe’s premier competition [Photo: Courtesy]

Across the nine games, Ronaldo’s goal in Paris was his 14th edging over Van Nistelrooy’s 12 in a single Champions League competition. However, Ronaldo may add more goals following their qualification to the quarters.

The former Manchester United winger has managed 31 goals in 33 appearances for Madrid this season, but apparently he is slackening.

