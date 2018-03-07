Mo Farah complains of racial harassment at a German airport

By Japheth Ogila Wednesday, March 7th 2018 at 12:40
Mo Farah finishing in the last match [Photo: Courtesy]

British four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah has made the headlines but this time on his allegations of racial harassment at a German airport in Munich on Tuesday. 

The British athlete was leaving Germany to Ethiopia for to prepare at his training camp, as he eyes London Marathon scheduled for next month.

The 34 year old champ posted a short video lasting for 47 seconds showing his altercation with one security guard. He termed the act as racial harassment.

Mo Farah's video alleging racial harassment [Photo: Courtesy]

 “The guy is touching me up like crazy. Pure harassment. Pure, pure, harassment,” said Farah, as revealed by the British press.

He posted the video on the social media and followed it with a comment: "Sad to see racial harassment in this day and age. 2018...!!!!"

According to the BBC Sport, Mo Farah’s statement would then be followed by his spokesman’s which was released to the Press Association of Sport which confirmed how the Somali-born athlete felt aggrieved by the incident.

His statement read: "This afternoon there was an incident at a German airport whilst Mo was travelling back to his training camp in Ethiopia. Mo felt that the incident was racially motivated and that he was unfairly treated by the airport security staff."

He won the London Big Half race and is preparing for April 2 London Marathon. However, the security guard is yet to comment on the incident. Farah was knighted last year by the British queen hence changing his title to Sir Mo Farah.

Arsenal fans,club CEO Ivan Gazidis to meet to seal Arsene Wenger’s fate

Arsenal Fans Trust (AST) have reportedly booked an appointment with club’s CEO Ivan Gazidis to discuss manager Arsene Wenger’s future

What Neymar said after PSG were dumped out of Champions League by Real Madrid

Neymar expressed his pride at PSG's performance against Real Madrid despite their Champions League exit

Russia faces expulsion for failing to stop doping

Russia’s athletics federation is staring at expulsion from participation in athletics should they fail to comply with the IAAF conditions

Mo Farah caught in ‘racial harassment’ storm

champion Sir Mo Farah has made the headlines but this time on allegations racial harassment at a German airport in Munich.

Manchester United to let De Gea leave on one condition

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will only let De Gea go if United will get one of three players in return.

Leicester Star Riyad Mahrez announces retirement on his Facebook account

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez could have announced his retirement from football on his official Facebook account.

Doping: The Guardian reports Olympic champ failed tests

The World record-holding Bahraini is embroiled in a drug-testing scandal.

IAAF CEO Gers quits after less than 18 months in job

IAAF CEO Olivier Gers resigns 18 months into his role citing differences with global governing body of athletics’ commercial strategy.

Roger Bannister, the 1st runner to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile, dies aged 88

Record-breaking athlete the first man to run a mile in under four minutes, has died ,his family announced on Sunday

Why Bedan Karoki could be the next Samuel Wanjiru

He started running while in school in Nyahururu and wants to leave a legacy when he hangs up his spikes.

Indoors Kenyan duo chase glory in 3,000m final: Kiplagat and Birgen chase Indoors glory

Pre-race favourite Chelimo of USA disqualified in heats.

Obiri prays for glory at Indoor Meet

Obiri prays for glory at Indoor Meet

Athletics: Sh3m up for grabs at inaugural 2018 Eldoret City marathon

Eldoret town will host the first edition of the Eldoret City Marathon on April 22.

Athletics: Chepkoech dazzles in Glasgow

Steeplechase specialist Beatrice Chepkoech led Kenyans' dominance at The Muller Indoor Grand Prix Glasgow on Sunday evening, ahead of the IAAF World I

