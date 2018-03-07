Mo Farah complains of racial harassment at a German airport

345

Mo Farah finishing in the last match [Photo: Courtesy]

British four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah has made the headlines but this time on his allegations of racial harassment at a German airport in Munich on Tuesday.

The British athlete was leaving Germany to Ethiopia for to prepare at his training camp, as he eyes London Marathon scheduled for next month.

The 34 year old champ posted a short video lasting for 47 seconds showing his altercation with one security guard. He termed the act as racial harassment. Mo Farah's video alleging racial harassment [Photo: Courtesy]

“The guy is touching me up like crazy. Pure harassment. Pure, pure, harassment,” said Farah, as revealed by the British press.

He posted the video on the social media and followed it with a comment: "Sad to see racial harassment in this day and age. 2018...!!!!"

According to the BBC Sport, Mo Farah’s statement would then be followed by his spokesman’s which was released to the Press Association of Sport which confirmed how the Somali-born athlete felt aggrieved by the incident.

His statement read: "This afternoon there was an incident at a German airport whilst Mo was travelling back to his training camp in Ethiopia. Mo felt that the incident was racially motivated and that he was unfairly treated by the airport security staff."

He won the London Big Half race and is preparing for April 2 London Marathon. However, the security guard is yet to comment on the incident. Farah was knighted last year by the British queen hence changing his title to Sir Mo Farah.