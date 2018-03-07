Manchester United to let De Gea leave on one condition

By Robert Nyanja Wednesday, March 7th 2018 at 09:29
David De Gea has been United's best player so far [Photo: Courtesy]

Arguably the best goalkeeper in the world, David De Gea has reportedly told Real Madrid he wants to sign for them this summer but Jose Mourinho will only let him go if United will get one of three players in return.

According to Diario Gol, the Spanish shot-stopper spoke to Madrid president Florentino Perez about sealing a move in the summer transfer window. De Gea also informed his agent Jorge Mendes of his desire to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, according to reports, have indicated that if Madrid were to offer attacking playmakers Marco Asensio or Isco or central midfielder Toni Kroos within a deal then they would allow De Gea to leave Old Trafford.

Mourinho is ready to let him go if United will get one of three players in return [Photo: Courtesy]

De Gea has been a long time target for the Los Blancos and was on the verge of joining them in August 2015 on a dramatic transfer deadline day but the deal failed through because of a supposedly faulty fax machine.

Diario Gol has also reported that De Gea has made unreasonable demands in contract extension talks with United, terms that would make him one of the world’s highest-paid players in a bid to force through a move away from United.

Real Madrid also made an early move by reaching out to super-agent Jorge Mendes and were told that it will cost them as much as €100million (£87m) to prise De Gea from Old Trafford.

Thibaut Courtois is also an option for Madrid if De Gea deal fails [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois have also been linked with a move to Madrid.

