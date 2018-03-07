Leicester Star Riyad Mahrez announces retirement on his Facebook account

By Robert Nyanja Wednesday, March 7th 2018 at 08:22
Riyad Mahrez announces retirement on his Facebook account [Photo: Courtesy]

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez could have announced his retirement from football on his official Facebook account.

The message in the account with million followers read: “After the last consultation with many doctors, I’ve decided to stay away from football.

“As my time as a football player comes to an end, I would like to say a few words.

“I want to thank everybody for the kindness and support they have shown me in this incredible city, you will be always in my heart.”

It is not clear whether the Algerian star has ended his career or if his page was simply hacked. If the message is true, it will be a shock to his fans and the club as the forward was set to appear for the Foxes against West Brom on Saturday March 10.

Mahrez celebrates after scoring a late free-kick against Bournemouth [Photo: Courtesy]

He appeared in training earlier on Tuesday and got through the session without any injuries noted.

The message, however, did not appear in his other social media accounts, splitting fans on the legitimacy of the post, with many claiming his account has been hacked and others expressing disbelief about his supposed shock retirement.   

RETIREMENT FACEBOOK PAGE RIYAD MAHREZ LEICESTER CITY
Manchester United to let De Gea leave on one condition

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will only let De Gea go if United will get one of three players in return.

PSG 1-2 Real Madrid: Ronaldo helps Real to PSG win and last eight spot

Real Madrid cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals with Cristiano Ronaldo's second-half goal helping them to a 2-1 victory at Paris St Germa

Liverpool 0-0 Porto (5-0 agg): Liverpool sink Porto to reach Champions League quarter-finals

Liverpool eased into the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in nine years with a 5-0 aggregate win over Porto despite settling for a 0

Champs League: Kenyan champions face North African giants

Gor Mahia coach Kerr says history will count for nothing in today’s encounter.

Football: FKF Division Two league to kick off

The Football Kenya Federation Division Two Northern Zone Pool A league kicks off on March 24.

Manchester United to let De Gea leave on one condition

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will only let De Gea go if United will get one of three players in return.

What former Chelsea man Diego Costa was heard shouting at Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Atletico lost 1-0 to the Catalan giants courtesy of a Lionel Messi free-kick, and were unable to breach Barcelona's defence at the Nou Camp

Chelsea midfielder talks up Luis Enrique, risks wrath of Antonio Conte

Marcos Alonso has given Luis Enrique a glowing endorsement after the former Barcelona boss was rumoured to be in line to replace Antonio Conte

Juventus striker declared fit for Tottenham clash

Juventus have received a major boost ahead of the encounter with Tottenham Hotspurs, as leading hitman Gonzalo Higuain has been declared fit.

Besides Wenger, another Premier League manager is facing the sack in summer

Premier League manager is facing the sack at the end of the season with replacements already being lined up

Arsenal to sack Wenger on one condition

The Gunners hierarchy set to sack Wenger on one condition according to reports

Mourinho reveals what inspired his players for a ‘remarkable’ comeback

Manchester United were facing an imminent danger of losing their third premier league match in 2018 after goals from Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt

Fiorentina extends deceased Davide Astori’s contract

Davide Astori who was found dead in a team hotel room on Sunday March 4

Arsene Wenger shock target of English Premier League club

Premier league club has earmarked Arsene Wenger as their next manager. The club wants to rebuild to play champions league football.

