Leicester Star Riyad Mahrez announces retirement on his Facebook account

Riyad Mahrez announces retirement on his Facebook account [Photo: Courtesy]

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez could have announced his retirement from football on his official Facebook account.

The message in the account with million followers read: “After the last consultation with many doctors, I’ve decided to stay away from football.

“As my time as a football player comes to an end, I would like to say a few words.

“I want to thank everybody for the kindness and support they have shown me in this incredible city, you will be always in my heart.”

It is not clear whether the Algerian star has ended his career or if his page was simply hacked. If the message is true, it will be a shock to his fans and the club as the forward was set to appear for the Foxes against West Brom on Saturday March 10.

Mahrez celebrates after scoring a late free-kick against Bournemouth [Photo: Courtesy]

He appeared in training earlier on Tuesday and got through the session without any injuries noted.

The message, however, did not appear in his other social media accounts, splitting fans on the legitimacy of the post, with many claiming his account has been hacked and others expressing disbelief about his supposed shock retirement.