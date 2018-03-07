Listen, this is how to beat Esperance: Kenyan champions face North African giants

By Gilbert Wandera Wednesday, March 7th 2018 at 00:14
Coach Gor Mahia Dylan Kerr give advise to Striker Francis Kahata during KPL match against Bandari FC at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County on Saturday March 3, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]
 

Gor Mahia coach Kerr says history will count for nothing in today’s encounter.

Gor Mahia’s march to their biggest pay day starts this afternoon at Machakos Stadium when they host Tunisian giants Esperance in a first round match of the CAF Champions League.

The Kenyan champions are just two matches away from getting their hands on a guaranteed Sh55 million if they reach the group stages.

New regulations by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) means the number of teams qualifying for the group stages has risen from eight to 16, making it easier for teams like Gor Mahia to reach the money stages of the tournament.

On paper, it appears a difficult fixture for the Kenyan champions who are facing a team that regularly makes it to the furthest stages of Africa’s biggest and most lucrative club tournament.

Esperance were 8-2 winners the last time the two sides met in the first round of the competition four years ago. The Tunisian side had won the first leg 3-2 in Nairobi and finished off the job with a 5-0 drubbing of Gor at home.

But Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr insists that is history, and his side should not be judged by those results.

“What happened in 2014 is history. It is gone and we can’t change that result. I am sure the players who were involved then were embarrassed by that result but it can’t affect us now,” he said.

Kerr insists there is nothing special about today’s games and sees it as an opportunity for his team to prove their mettle.

“It is another big game for us and that is because we are a big team and gives us yet another opportunity to prove to everybody that we have what it takes to compete at this level,” he said.

Kerr will be without injured defender Wellingtone Ochieng who suffered a serious injury against Bandari at the weekend. The absence of Ochieng alongside another defender Karim Niziyigimana, who is also injured, will leave Gor short at the back but Kerr insists he has adequate cover.

“It is unfortunate that we will miss Ochieng but the fact is we did not want to play that match against Bandari. It was our wish that we get more time to prepare for the match against Esperance. We have played four games in 11 days and this was always going to expose us to this kind of injuries.

“Ochieng is very disappointed that he will miss the match against Esperance and I have asked the players to dig deep and ensure we make it to the group stages for his sake. As a top player, you always want to feature in big matches.

“However, we have enough cover for both him and Nizigiyimana and I hope those who get a chance to play will prove themselves,” added the coach.

Esperance have admitted they are wary of Gor Mahia, citing several reasons for their concern. The Tunisian giants believe their opponents will be all out to revenge the humiliating defeat they handed the team four years ago.

Furthermore, Esperance are also concerned by Gor Mahia’s form under Kerr who has won the last 20 out of 27 matches.

Lastly, the visitors are suffering from defensive challenges and will miss key defenders.

Champs League: Kenyan champions face North African giants

Gor Mahia coach Kerr says history will count for nothing in today's encounter.

