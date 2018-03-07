Football: FKF Division Two league to kick off

77

The Football Kenya Federation Division Two Northern Zone Pool A league kicks off on March 24.

According to the zone secretary, Lilian Nandudu, player registration ends on Friday after which fixtures will be released. Among the teams in attendance at a club meeting at Royal Court Hotel were Taveta Sisal, Maji Bombers, Mnarani, Breezeham, Super Matuga, Zambarani and Vimbwanga, Sparki Youngsters, and Congo Boyz. Eighteen clubs participated in the Northern Zone Pool A league last season. [Ernest Ndunda]