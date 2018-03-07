Thogoto survives regional battle: KISE retain men and women goalball titles

77

Thogoto TTC's Elizabeth Sembe (left) and Damaris Njiru of Machakos TTC during Teachers Training Colleges games at St Charles Lwanga School in Kitui County on March 6, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Champions make light work of opponents in Kitui games.

Thogoto Teachers Training College yesterday retained their Nairobi Region women’s basketball title on the final day of this year’s Nairobi Region Teachers Training Colleges ball games in Kitui.

Thogoto bounced back from a disappointing first quarter after trailing Machakos by seven points. After finding their ground, Thogoto dominated the remaining quarters before securing a 52-46 win in the nail-biting final at St Charles Lwanga, Kitui.

International Teaching and Training College (ITTC) were crowned men’s basketball champions following their 64-35 victory against hosts Kitui.

Thogoto coach Paul Osumba said their strong defence won them the match.

“My defence was not solid in the first quarter and I had to quickly make some changes. I also read their (Machakos) game and I realised that their strength was in one player. We cut that flow to gain control of the subsequent quarters,” Osumba said.

In the opening quarter, Machakos were quick to settle down and controlled proceedings with ease to win 17-8. However, Thogoto came back stronger and contained their opponents, but still lost 13-11 as Machakos led 30-19 at halftime. On resumption for the third quarter, Thogoto came back stronger and turned the tables to win 20-10.

With the scores at 40-39 and trailing Machakos by half a basket, there was no looking back for Thogoto as they dribbled to victory with a 13-6 score in the final quarter.

Thogoto beat Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) 44-27 in the semifinal, while Machakos dismissed Kitui 45-34 in the other semi.

Meanwhile, KISE retained their men and women goalball titles following victories against rivals Machakos. In the men’s contest, KISE beat Machakos 9-6 to book their ticket to next month’s national games where they will be seeking to improve on last year’s second place finish.

KISE’s Kariuki Muya was impressive scoring seven goals that earned him the men’s Most Valuable Player title.

In the women’s contest, Esther Nderiru was on fire netting seven goals that guided her side to a 11-8 victory against familiar foes Machakos.

Thogoto also retained the women’s handball title after defeating Kitui 20-12, while ITTC were crowned men’s champions after edging out Kitui 22-18.18.