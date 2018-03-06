What Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa was heard shouting at Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Diego Costa while being unveiled at Atletico Madrid [Photo: Courtesy]

Diego Costa is known for being a cheeky character; the villain of the piece, a handful, and the man you'd rather have on your team than against you.

He left Chelsea under a cloud - as you knew he would - after Antonio Conte informed him via text message that he was no longer a part of his plans.

Costa then moved back to Spain to once again represent his beloved Atletico Madrid, and has had a relatively successful season, netting 5 in 11.

This weekend Atletico were tasked with the difficult job of stopping Barcelona, who are now eight points clear and running away with La Liga.

They lost 1-0 to the Catalan giants courtesy of a Lionel Messi free-kick, and were unable to breach Barcelona's defence at the Nou Camp.

But it wasn't through the want of trying, as Movistar cameras highlighted when spotting something Costa did during the match.

As well as trying to score, the Brazilian was seen trying to put off the opposition goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Now keepers are used to rival strikers attempting to put them off with tricks, but we'd say calling for the ball to be passed to them is a little different, which is exactly what happened.

Incredibly, cameras saw and heard Costa shouting "brother," "here, here" as the German shot-stopper went to take a goalkick.

Fortunately for the Barcelona keeper, he ignored the ex-Chelsea hitman and played the ball to one of his team-mates, prompting Costa to laugh.

We'd assume he knew he was never going to receive the ball, but we must applaud his sheer audacity in trying to trick Ter Stegen.

Chelsea midfielder talks up Luis Enrique, risks wrath of Antonio Conte

Marcos Alonso has given Luis Enrique a glowing endorsement after the former Barcelona boss was rumoured to be in line to replace Antonio Conte

Juventus striker declared fit for Tottenham clash

Juventus have received a major boost ahead of the encounter with Tottenham Hotspurs, as leading hitman Gonzalo Higuain has been declared fit.

PSG vs Real Madrid…Confirmed lineups, predictions and stopping Ronaldo

Paris Saint Germain are hours away from date with destiny as they eye hosting Spanish giants Real Madrid at Parc des Princes tonight.

Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE!

KTN Home Channel will broadcast the Champions League clash between

Tottenham Hotspurs vs Juventus…predictions, injuries, tactics, lineups, stopping Kane and much more

Tottenham Hotspurs welcomes Serie A and Italian giants to Wembley Stadium for a showdown of second leg round 16 of Uefa Champions League.

