Tottenham Hotspurs vs Juventus…predictions, injuries, tactics, probable lineups, stopping Kane and much more

By Japheth Ogila Tuesday, March 6th 2018 at 18:45
Juventus star Mario Mandzukic (L) vies for the ball against Delle Alli (R) of Tottenham in first leg of their encounter[Photo: Courtesy]

Tottenham Hotspurs welcomes Serie A and Italian giants Juventus to Wembley Stadium for a showdown of second leg round 16 of Uefa Champions League. The London team have one foot into the quarterfinals courtesy of the away goals that Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen scored in 2-2 draw in Turin.

Mauricio Pochettino has no problems going into this match given that he has so far received injury boost after Victor Wanyama’s return.

Juventus on the other hand may miss the services of lead attacker Gonzalo Higuain who picked up an ankle injury against Torino.

Paulo Dyabala who sat out the first leg tie could make his grand return, so is Blaise Matuidi who could give Massimiliano Allegri midfield boost.

Tactical: Tottenham is likely to field with a 4-3-3 system as they seek to match the power that will be imposed by Matuidi, Khedira and Pjanic in the midfield as Kane, Eriksen and Alli pull strings upfront. Juventus likewise will also likely go with a 4-3-3, where the trio of Khedira, Matuidi and Pjanic will team up with Douglas Costa, Mario Mandzukic and Dybala upfront to kill the Londoners. The trio in midfield may be tasked with marking Eriksen and Kane out of the game to reduce that sting.

Predictions: Tottenham have an upper hand in this match and may qualify with just a draw except it be of 3-3 score line. However, they are vulnerable at Wembley especially with big matches.

Tottenham Probable lineup:Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Son, Alli, Eriksen; Kane

Juventus Probable Lineup: Buffon; Lichsteiner, Benatia, Chiellini, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Costa, Dybala, Mandzukic

Verdict: Both teams will likely score in this match (GG). Nonetheless, Tottenham Hotspurs have the capability to beat the Italian giants.

 

 

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR JUVENTUS PREDICTION UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Next Story
Serena Williams: I am ready to roar again
RELATED STORIES
BIG GAMES: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, AC Milan vs Inter Milan…predictions, injuries, tactics, probable lineups and much more
Manchester City vs Chelsea…probable lineups, injuries, predictions, tactics and much more
Tottenham 2 – 0 Huddersfield: Son shines for Spurs to make case for Juventus start
LATEST STORIES
Tottenham Hotspurs vs Juventus…predictions, injuries, tactics, lineups, stopping Kane and much more

Tottenham Hotspurs welcomes Serie A and Italian giants to Wembley Stadium for a showdown of second leg round 16 of Uefa Champions League.

Besides Wenger, another Premier League manager is facing the sack in summer

Premier League manager is facing the sack at the end of the season with replacements already being lined up

Arsenal to sack Wenger on one condition

The Gunners hierarchy set to sack Wenger on one condition according to reports

Nemanja Matic’s surprising claim after match-winning volley against Crystal Palace

Manchester United summer signing Nemanja Matic grabbed his first goal of the season for Manchester United in a remarkable 3-2 win over Palace

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante collapsed during training before Manchester City clash

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante collapsed during training before Manchester City clash

Mourinho reveals what inspired his players for a ‘remarkable’ comeback

Manchester United were facing an imminent danger of losing their third premier league match in 2018 after goals from Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt

More Stories
Tottenham Hotspurs vs Juventus…predictions, injuries, tactics, lineups, stopping Kane and much more

Tottenham Hotspurs welcomes Serie A and Italian giants to Wembley Stadium for a showdown of second leg round 16 of Uefa Champions League.

Nemanja Matic’s surprising claim after match-winning volley against Crystal Palace

Manchester United summer signing Nemanja Matic grabbed his first goal of the season for Manchester United in a remarkable 3-2 win over Palace

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante collapsed during training before Manchester City clash

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante collapsed during training before Manchester City clash

Real Madrid squad vs PSG revealed

Real Madrid squad vs PSG revealed

FKF-Paul Put fallout: Football Kenya Federation rebuttal reveals behind-the-scenes sparring with ex-Stars boss

National federation accuses former Harambee Stars coach of failing to disclose real reason he quit and why he can't travel to Belgium to renew passpor

Football: Esperance jet in ready for Gor CAF tie

Tunisian giants Esperance arrived yesterday morning ahead of tomorrow's Caf Champions League match against Gor Mahia in Machakos.

Premier League club linked with a move to bring Arsene Wenger

lining up a shock swoop for the Gunners’ boss as their new manager

Footballer struck by lightning, fighting for his life in hospital

is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by lightning during a match

Players attacked by fans after Dutch league match

Players attacked by fans after Dutch league match

Lionel Messi’s brother arrested in gun-drama

Messi’s brother arrested for the second time in three months

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Tottenham 2 – 0 Huddersfield: Son shines for Spurs to make case for Juventus start

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Liverpool's Salah scores for seventh game in a row

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Is KPL on its death bed? Fears abound that top tier league could stop due to financial crisis

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • View the current Premier League table 2017/2018 Season

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Arsenal misery continues with 2-1 defeat at Brighton

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • This weekend's mega jackpot postponed

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Manchester City beat Chelsea

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Wenger confident he is still the man for Arsenal after 2 - 1 defeat by Brighton

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Fiorentina captain and Italy star Davide Astori’s cause of death has been revealed

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Ulinzi Stars raid Tusker: AFC Leopards back to winning ways as Sharks make light work of Wazito FC

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Zilizala Viwanjani: Gor vs Esperence
    FKF has come out guns blazing over claims by Paul Put
    FKF limepinga vikali madai kwamba katu hawakuwajibika kuhakikisha Paul Put asalia nchini
    Scoreline: Kenya open golf