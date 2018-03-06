Tottenham Hotspurs vs Juventus…predictions, injuries, tactics, probable lineups, stopping Kane and much more

345

Juventus star Mario Mandzukic (L) vies for the ball against Delle Alli (R) of Tottenham in first leg of their encounter[Photo: Courtesy]

Tottenham Hotspurs welcomes Serie A and Italian giants Juventus to Wembley Stadium for a showdown of second leg round 16 of Uefa Champions League. The London team have one foot into the quarterfinals courtesy of the away goals that Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen scored in 2-2 draw in Turin.

Mauricio Pochettino has no problems going into this match given that he has so far received injury boost after Victor Wanyama’s return.

Juventus on the other hand may miss the services of lead attacker Gonzalo Higuain who picked up an ankle injury against Torino.

Paulo Dyabala who sat out the first leg tie could make his grand return, so is Blaise Matuidi who could give Massimiliano Allegri midfield boost.

Tactical: Tottenham is likely to field with a 4-3-3 system as they seek to match the power that will be imposed by Matuidi, Khedira and Pjanic in the midfield as Kane, Eriksen and Alli pull strings upfront. Juventus likewise will also likely go with a 4-3-3, where the trio of Khedira, Matuidi and Pjanic will team up with Douglas Costa, Mario Mandzukic and Dybala upfront to kill the Londoners. The trio in midfield may be tasked with marking Eriksen and Kane out of the game to reduce that sting.

Predictions: Tottenham have an upper hand in this match and may qualify with just a draw except it be of 3-3 score line. However, they are vulnerable at Wembley especially with big matches.

Tottenham Probable lineup:Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Son, Alli, Eriksen; Kane

Juventus Probable Lineup: Buffon; Lichsteiner, Benatia, Chiellini, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Costa, Dybala, Mandzukic

Verdict: Both teams will likely score in this match (GG). Nonetheless, Tottenham Hotspurs have the capability to beat the Italian giants.