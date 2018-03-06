Investigation opened into Astori death in Italy

By AFP Tuesday, March 6th 2018 at 16:28
Davide Astori while playing for Fiorentina [Photo: Courtesy]

An autopsy into the death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori was carried out on Tuesday while his funeral will be held in Florence two days later, the Italian football club announced.

Italy was in shock following the sudden death on Sunday of the 31-year-old defender who played for his country 14 times.

"Fiorentina and Davide's family inform you that the autopsy will be performed tomorrow... The funeral will take place on Thursday in the Santa Croce basilica," the Serie A club said Monday on its Twitter account.

A judicial inquiry had been launched following the death of the player, who was found dead in his hotel room in Udine, where his team was due to play Udinese on Sunday.

"We have opened a manslaughter investigation, against X for the moment," Antonio de Nicolo, a magistrate in the northeastern city of Udine, told Rai radio on Monday, adding that such a procedure was "mandatory".

De Nicolo was quoted Sunday as saying Astori died of "natural causes" after a "cardiac circulatory collapse" -- a type of heart attack.

Meanwhile Fiorentina have also announced they have extended Astori's contract with them saying the move had been in the pipeline.

"Fiorentina have renewed Astori's contract. His salary will go to his family, his partner and his daughter," Giovanni Malago the current acting head of Italian football said on Monday.

"It's a lovely gesture from the Della Valle family," Malago said of the family which runs Fiorentina.

All seven matches in Italy's top flight on Sunday were postponed following the news of Astori's death.

European games in the Champions League and Europa League will all be preceded by a minute's silence in midweek.

Dario Nardella, the mayor of Florence, said the city would observe a day of mourning for the player's funeral.

Former national team coach Antonio Conte and World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon paid emotional tributes to Astori, describing their Italian compatriot as "fantastic" and "a great guy".

Chelsea manager Conte, who coached the defender when his was in charge of Italy, said the player's death was a "tragedy".

"This is a tragedy and it really hurts me. It's very difficult at this moment to find the right words for the family," Conte told Sky Sports on Sunday ahead of his side's 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

Veteran Buffon, the Juventus captain, called Astori "a great man".

Buffon, who wrote in a post on Instagram accompanied by a photo of the two players exchanging pennants before a game between their clubs, said he did not usually make a habit of expressing his feelings about others.

"I want to make an exception to my rule because you have a young wife and others close to you who are suffering, but mostly because your little girl deserves to know that her dad was a good man... a great man," Buffon said of Astori, who leaves behind a wife and a two-year-old daughter.

Astori began his career at AC Milan, also playing for Cagliari and Roma before joining Fiorentina in 2015.

He made his international debut under coach Cesare Prandelli in March 2011 as a first-half substitute in a 2-0 victory over Ukraine in Kiev before getting sent off with 17 minutes remaining.

Astori scored his only international goal in the 2013 Confederations Cup third-place play-off against Uruguay, giving Italy a first-half lead in a match which finished 2-2. Italy went on to win on penalties.

 

DAVIDE ASTORI DIE ITALY FIORENTINA
Next Story
Besides Wenger, another Premier League manager is facing the sack in summer
RELATED STORIES
Policeman dies after violence between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow fans
Porn star offers to save one of Italy’s oldest teams
Diego Maradona revisits his hatred for Sergio Aguero after City star divorced his daughter
LATEST STORIES
Besides Wenger, another Premier League manager is facing the sack in summer

Premier League manager is facing the sack at the end of the season with replacements already being lined up

Arsenal to sack Wenger on one condition

The Gunners hierarchy set to sack Wenger on one condition according to reports

Nemanja Matic’s surprising claim after match-winning volley against Crystal Palace

Manchester United summer signing Nemanja Matic grabbed his first goal of the season for Manchester United in a remarkable 3-2 win over Palace

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante collapsed during training before Manchester City clash

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante collapsed during training before Manchester City clash

Mourinho reveals what inspired his players for a ‘remarkable’ comeback

Manchester United were facing an imminent danger of losing their third premier league match in 2018 after goals from Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt

Real Madrid squad vs PSG revealed

Real Madrid squad vs PSG revealed

More Stories
Investigation into the death of Italian footballer begins

An autopsy into the death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori was carried out on Tuesday while his funeral will be held in Florence two days later

Jose Mourinho signs contract for another job during World Cup

Jose Mourinho has achieved his dream to become an analyst during the World Cup slated for June, 2018 in Russia.

FA reveals why Pep Guardiola was charged for wearing a ribbon

FA chief executive Martin Glenn has spoken out strongly in defence of his organisation’s decision to charge Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Bale pips David Beckham to historic La Liga landmark

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale on Saturday overtook David Beckham as the British player with the most appearances in La Liga.

In other news, with current structures Stars will go nowhere

There is news and other news and I will start with the news. On the last day of February, betting firm SportPesa wrote to the Cabinet Secretary for th

Kiplagat sitting pretty ahead of Indoor semis

Bethwel Birgen, a regular in the IAAF World Indoor Tour, which comprises six legs across Europe and the USA, is in action tonight as this year’s editi

TABLE TENNIS: Swedish coach Berner blames Kenyans’ loss on inexperience and poor ball placement

Swedish coach Berner blames Kenyans’ loss on inexperience and poor ball placement

SportPesa eager to restore deals

SportPesa eager to restore deals

When American pop star Rihanna defied all odds and touched, kissed and toyed with the World Cup trophy

Rihanna defied all odds and toyed with the prestigious World Cup trophy after Germany win.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Arsenal star breaks down in tears

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Tottenham 2 – 0 Huddersfield: Son shines for Spurs to make case for Juventus start

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Liverpool's Salah scores for seventh game in a row

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Is KPL on its death bed? Fears abound that top tier league could stop due to financial crisis

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • View the current Premier League table 2017/2018 Season

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Arsenal misery continues with 2-1 defeat at Brighton

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • This weekend's mega jackpot postponed

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Manchester City beat Chelsea

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Wenger confident he is still the man for Arsenal after 2 - 1 defeat by Brighton

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Fiorentina captain and Italy star Davide Astori’s cause of death has been revealed

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    FKF has come out guns blazing over claims by Paul Put
    FKF limepinga vikali madai kwamba katu hawakuwajibika kuhakikisha Paul Put asalia nchini
    Scoreline: Kenya open golf
    Scoreline: Volleyball in Taita Taveta