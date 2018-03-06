Arsenal to sack Wenger on one condition

By Robert Nyanja Tuesday, March 6th 2018 at 14:23
Arsene Wenger to be sacked if he fails to win the Europa League [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal risk missing out on Champions League competition next season and their only hope of qualifying now lies in winning the Europa League which currently seems pretty unlikely considering their form in recent matches. Missing out on the competition will have a damaging effect on the squad’s budget for the following year.

The Gunners currently sit sixth in the Premier League table with 8 points behind fifth placed Chelsea and 13 points behind fourth placed Tottenham.

According to reports from Express, Arsenal will end Wenger’s 22-year reign at the Emirates if he fails to secure the European trophy.

The North London outfit have a tough two-leg tie against Italian side AC Milan in the last 16 of the Europa League with which if they are knocked out, it could mark the end of Wenger’s managerial career at the Emirates.

Wenger's side will face a tough AC Milan in two leg of Europa League [Photo: Courtesy]

Hoffenheim’s 30-year-old coach Julian Nagelsmann has been shortlisted is a replacement for Wenger. Carlo Ancelotti and Eddie Howe are also thought to be potential candidates.

According to The Sun, Arsenal have also lined up former midfielder and Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta as a potential replacement for the under-fire Gunners boss.

However, some members of the Arsenal dressing room do not want Arteta to come in and take over, accusing him of being arrogant and thinking highly of himself.

Arsenal have lined up Mikel Arteta as a potential replacement for Wenger [Photo: Courtesy]

Arteta was part of Arsenal squad after signing from Everton in 2011 and was appointed the club’s captain in 2014. He won FA and two FA Community Shields before his contract expired at the end of the 2015-16 season.

ARSENAL ARSENE WENGER EUROPA LEAGUE
Next Story
Nemanja Matic’s surprising claim after match-winning volley against Crystal Palace
RELATED STORIES
Arsene Wenger shock target of English Premier League club
Arsenal star’s mother homeless, forced to beg for money
Arsenal face battle with Everton to land Manchester City’s coach as new manager in the summer
LATEST STORIES
Besides Wenger, another Premier League manager is facing the sack in summer

Premier League manager is facing the sack at the end of the season with replacements already being lined up

Arsenal to sack Wenger on one condition

The Gunners hierarchy set to sack Wenger on one condition according to reports

Nemanja Matic’s surprising claim after match-winning volley against Crystal Palace

Manchester United summer signing Nemanja Matic grabbed his first goal of the season for Manchester United in a remarkable 3-2 win over Palace

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante collapsed during training before Manchester City clash

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante collapsed during training before Manchester City clash

Mourinho reveals what inspired his players for a ‘remarkable’ comeback

Manchester United were facing an imminent danger of losing their third premier league match in 2018 after goals from Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt

Real Madrid squad vs PSG revealed

Real Madrid squad vs PSG revealed

More Stories
Besides Wenger, another Premier League manager is facing the sack in summer

Premier League manager is facing the sack at the end of the season with replacements already being lined up

Arsenal to sack Wenger on one condition

The Gunners hierarchy set to sack Wenger on one condition according to reports

Mourinho reveals what inspired his players for a ‘remarkable’ comeback

Manchester United were facing an imminent danger of losing their third premier league match in 2018 after goals from Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt

Fiorentina extends deceased Davide Astori’s contract

Davide Astori who was found dead in a team hotel room on Sunday March 4

Arsene Wenger shock target of English Premier League club

Premier league club has earmarked Arsene Wenger as their next manager. The club wants to rebuild to play champions league football.

Ronaldo and Ramos hold secret crisis meeting ahead of PSG, reject inclusion of midfielder in lineup

Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Sergio Ramos have reportedly held a meeting seeking to dictate the kind of lineup that will face French Ligue 1.

Arsenal star’s mother homeless, forced to beg for money

Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles' mother has revealed she is homeless and living in a 10ft square metal storage box.

Coutinho fumes at Jurgen Klopp's latest comments, texts former teammates

Philippe Coutinho made his dream move to Barcelona over the January winter transfer window in a whopping £142M making history.

Arsenal face battle with Everton to land Manchester City’s coach as new manager in the summer

Arsenal face a big battle with Everton to land former player Mikel Arteta as their new manager this summer.

Manchester United favourites to land Barcelona star

Manchester United deemed the favourites to sign FC Barcelona superstar in the summer

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Arsenal star breaks down in tears

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Tottenham 2 – 0 Huddersfield: Son shines for Spurs to make case for Juventus start

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Liverpool's Salah scores for seventh game in a row

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Is KPL on its death bed? Fears abound that top tier league could stop due to financial crisis

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • View the current Premier League table 2017/2018 Season

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Arsenal misery continues with 2-1 defeat at Brighton

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • This weekend's mega jackpot postponed

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Manchester City beat Chelsea

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Wenger confident he is still the man for Arsenal after 2 - 1 defeat by Brighton

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Fiorentina captain and Italy star Davide Astori’s cause of death has been revealed

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    FKF has come out guns blazing over claims by Paul Put
    FKF limepinga vikali madai kwamba katu hawakuwajibika kuhakikisha Paul Put asalia nchini
    Scoreline: Kenya open golf
    Scoreline: Volleyball in Taita Taveta