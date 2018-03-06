Arsenal to sack Wenger on one condition

349

Arsene Wenger to be sacked if he fails to win the Europa League [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal risk missing out on Champions League competition next season and their only hope of qualifying now lies in winning the Europa League which currently seems pretty unlikely considering their form in recent matches. Missing out on the competition will have a damaging effect on the squad’s budget for the following year.

The Gunners currently sit sixth in the Premier League table with 8 points behind fifth placed Chelsea and 13 points behind fourth placed Tottenham.

According to reports from Express, Arsenal will end Wenger’s 22-year reign at the Emirates if he fails to secure the European trophy.

The North London outfit have a tough two-leg tie against Italian side AC Milan in the last 16 of the Europa League with which if they are knocked out, it could mark the end of Wenger’s managerial career at the Emirates. Wenger's side will face a tough AC Milan in two leg of Europa League [Photo: Courtesy]

Hoffenheim’s 30-year-old coach Julian Nagelsmann has been shortlisted is a replacement for Wenger. Carlo Ancelotti and Eddie Howe are also thought to be potential candidates.

According to The Sun, Arsenal have also lined up former midfielder and Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta as a potential replacement for the under-fire Gunners boss.

ALSO READ: Arsene Wenger shock target of English Premier League club

However, some members of the Arsenal dressing room do not want Arteta to come in and take over, accusing him of being arrogant and thinking highly of himself. Arsenal have lined up Mikel Arteta as a potential replacement for Wenger [Photo: Courtesy]

Arteta was part of Arsenal squad after signing from Everton in 2011 and was appointed the club’s captain in 2014. He won FA and two FA Community Shields before his contract expired at the end of the 2015-16 season.