Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante collapsed during training before Manchester City clash

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

N’Golo Kante collapsed at Chelsea’s training ground just two days before his team’s trip to Manchester City.

The midfielder passed out after a training session on Friday as the blues prepared to take on Manchester City.

Chelsea’s team medic is said to have rushed to the scene and attended to the player.

After regaining consciousness and receiving treatment, Kante undertook cardiology tests, which came out clear. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Kante was cleared by a specialist to play against City but later felt unwell thus was not able to play for Chelsea during the Manchester City clash.

Chelsea’s team doctor later cleared Kante and he is expected to be available for Saturday’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

ALSO READ: Manchester City beat Chelsea