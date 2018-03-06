Fiorentina extends deceased Davide Astori’s contract

By Robert Nyanja Tuesday, March 6th 2018 at 09:37
David Astori's club contract extended [Photo: Courtesy]

Fiorentina Football Club have extended the contract of their deceased captain Davide Astori, who was found dead in a team hotel room on Sunday March 4 ahead of his side’s Serie A clash against Udinese.

The president of the Italian Olympic Committee Giovanni Malago, currently overseeing the Italian top flight and international football announced the news whilst applauding the gesture from the Della Valle family who runs the Italian football club.

"Fiorentina have renewed Astori's contract. His salary will go to his family, his partner and his daughter," Malago said as reported by THE STRAITSTIMES.

"It's a lovely gesture from the Della Valle family," he added.

Astori made 14 appearance for Italy [Photo: Courtesy]

The club also revealed on Sunday that the player was set to extend his contract with only his signature remaining to complete the deal and they will honor their deal by offering the wages of his deal to his wife, Francesca and two-year-old daughter.

He was set to earn £1.15million per year with his new deal.

"Believe me, it is hard to be here. This is a huge tragedy for us. I don't even know how to express this pain. We are all under shock.” Fiorentina chief Della Valle told The Sun on Sunday.

"He was with us for four years and just think that he was due to extend his contract on Monday.

"He was due to do it earlier, but due to the snow, we had put it back and agreed we would do it on Monday.

"It was his greatest joy to be able to end his career here, because this is where it would have ended."

Italy is still mourning the 31-year-old defender who made 14 appearances for The Blues.

Astori in action for Fiorentina in a past Seria A match against Chievo Verona [Photo: Courtesy]

Investigation have been launched into Astori’s tragic death but Udine prosecutor Antonio de Nicolo stressed the proceedings are normal.

"We have opened criminal proceedings over the hypothesis of manslaughter.” He told Giornale Radio Rai

"For now, it’s been brought against unknown persons. We’ve arranged an autopsy, which will be performed soon.

"We have a duty to ascertain whether Astori’s death was a tragic fatality or if someone knew something.

“For now, no-one is responsible, neither is there anyone who seems as if they could answer anything.” He added.

