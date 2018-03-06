Canoeing: Under 17 Canoeing team for Barcelona picked

77

The Under 17 Canoeing team qualifiers practicing at the 150 meter Sagana river course , Kirinyaga in rediness for the Barcelona ,April 6 continental qualifiers meet . PHOTO;Munene Kamau/standard Date :March 5,2018

Kenya Canoe youth team to Spain selected

The Kenya Under-17 Youth Canoe Olympic games qualifiers have been concluded at the White Water Sports, Sagana River, Kirinyaga County.

Kelvin Irungu, who made a clean run of 0.39 seconds on the 150m course, leads the way to represent the country in Barcelona Spain next month.

Also in the squad are Billy Gicheru, who returned 0.46 seconds and Levis Karanja, who clocked 0.50 seconds.

The only female contender Frida Wangechi, who managed the course in 1.23 seconds plus a 50 second penalty, completes the squad.

The Kenyan team is expected in Barcelona by April 6 for the global competition.

Confirming the squad to Standard Sports, the National Rowing and Canoe Association Team Manager Sammy Kanyuira, said preparations for the global event have began.

“This is where the Youth Canoe Olympic continental qualifiers will take place and we will be sending a team of four competitors,” said Kanyuira

Wangechi, a student at the nearby Rukanga Day Mixed Secondary School, said she was determined to lower her time ahead of the global event.

“Between now and the competition date, I have my work cut out to better my performance,” she said.

The Kenyans will battle for the four Olympic slots allocated to Africa in Barcelona. The Youth Olympics will be held in Argentina.

“We will be happy to have any of our four members or the entire team qualify to represent Africa in Argentina,” Kanyuira said.

Titus Mukundi is the team's coach, Harrison Gicheru the physiotherapist while the association’s Secretary General Octavius Njue will be the team leader.

The selected team was hosted to a luncheon at Havila Resort, off the banks of Sagana River, by its proprietor Alexander Chege as a motivation for others to take up the sport. [Kamau Munene]