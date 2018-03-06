Football: Esperance jet in ready for Gor CAF tie

By Gilbert Wandera Tuesday, March 6th 2018 at 00:00

Tunisian giants Esperance arrived yesterday morning ahead of tomorrow's Caf Champions League match against Gor Mahia in Machakos.

While Gor Mahia may have beaten Esperance in 1987 to win the Mandela Cup, the North African giants have made great strides to build the club as a successful entity.

There is a huge difference between the two sides and this could count when they take on each other.

Esperance will parade a squad whose value is Sh1.3billion, including forward Taha Yassin, whose value is Sh170million. Gor will pocket Sh55million should they go past Esperance. [Gilbert Wandera]

TUNISIAN GIANTS ESPERANCE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GOR MAHIA
Next Story
College Games: Volleyball top dogs champion begin title defence on a high
RELATED STORIES
Kerr has no kind words for K’Ogalo stars
Gor Mahia fail in bid to sip Tusker in Machakos
Wenger finally reveals when he will leave Arsenal
LATEST STORIES
Doping: The Guardian reports Olympic champ failed tests

The World record-holding Bahraini is embroiled in a drug-testing scandal.

FKF-Paul Put fallout: Football Kenya Federation rebuttal reveals behind-the-scenes sparring with ex-Stars boss

National federation accuses former Harambee Stars coach of failing to disclose real reason he quit and why he can't travel to Belgium to renew passpor

Football: Esperance jet in ready for Gor CAF tie

Tunisian giants Esperance arrived yesterday morning ahead of tomorrow's Caf Champions League match against Gor Mahia in Machakos.

College Games: Volleyball top dogs champion begin title defence on a high

Champions Mwingi and Machakos began their men and women volleyball title defence on a high with victories over Narok and Eastern Kenya Integrated Coll

Premier League club linked with a move to bring Arsene Wenger

lining up a shock swoop for the Gunners’ boss as their new manager

IAAF CEO Gers quits after less than 18 months in job

IAAF CEO Olivier Gers resigns 18 months into his role citing differences with global governing body of athletics’ commercial strategy.

More Stories
FKF-Paul Put fallout: Football Kenya Federation rebuttal reveals behind-the-scenes sparring with ex-Stars boss

National federation accuses former Harambee Stars coach of failing to disclose real reason he quit and why he can't travel to Belgium to renew passpor

Football: Esperance jet in ready for Gor CAF tie

Tunisian giants Esperance arrived yesterday morning ahead of tomorrow's Caf Champions League match against Gor Mahia in Machakos.

Premier League club linked with a move to bring Arsene Wenger

lining up a shock swoop for the Gunners’ boss as their new manager

Footballer struck by lightning, fighting for his life in hospital

is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by lightning during a match

Players attacked by fans after Dutch league match

Players attacked by fans after Dutch league match

Lionel Messi’s brother arrested in gun-drama

Messi’s brother arrested for the second time in three months

Manchester United squad revealed for Crystal Palace clash

Manchester United squad revealed for Crystal Palace clash

Officials arrested after Burundi president ‘roughed up’ on football field

Two Burundi officials have been arrested after their town’s football team allegedly 'roughed up' President Pierre Nkurunziza, who was playing with his

Fiorentina captain and Italy star Davide Astori’s cause of death has been revealed

Italy international defender Davide Astori died in his hotel room during the night of Saturday to Sunday, his club Fiorentina said on Sunday.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • IFAB approves use of controversial Video Assistant Referee at World Cup in Russia

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Arsenal star breaks down in tears

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Tottenham 2 – 0 Huddersfield: Son shines for Spurs to make case for Juventus start

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Liverpool's Salah scores for seventh game in a row

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Is KPL on its death bed? Fears abound that top tier league could stop due to financial crisis

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • View the current Premier League table 2017/2018 Season

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Arsenal misery continues with 2-1 defeat at Brighton

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • This weekend's mega jackpot postponed

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Manchester City beat Chelsea

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Wenger confident he is still the man for Arsenal after 2 - 1 defeat by Brighton

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    FKF has come out guns blazing over claims by Paul Put
    FKF limepinga vikali madai kwamba katu hawakuwajibika kuhakikisha Paul Put asalia nchini
    Scoreline: Kenya open golf
    Scoreline: Volleyball in Taita Taveta