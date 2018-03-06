Football: Esperance jet in ready for Gor CAF tie

77

Tunisian giants Esperance arrived yesterday morning ahead of tomorrow's Caf Champions League match against Gor Mahia in Machakos.

While Gor Mahia may have beaten Esperance in 1987 to win the Mandela Cup, the North African giants have made great strides to build the club as a successful entity.

There is a huge difference between the two sides and this could count when they take on each other.

Esperance will parade a squad whose value is Sh1.3billion, including forward Taha Yassin, whose value is Sh170million. Gor will pocket Sh55million should they go past Esperance. [Gilbert Wandera]