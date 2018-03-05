Premier League club want Wenger as their Manager

By Odero Charles Monday, March 5th 2018 at 22:37
Everton linked with a move to bring Arsene Wenger
 

With speculations about Wenger’s future hitting new highs after Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, Everton are reportedly lining up a shock swoop for the Gunners’ boss as their new manager if he is sacked.

Wenger admitted a top-four finish for Arsenal was now "nearly impossible" after their woes deepened following their fourth successive defeat by Brighton on Sunday.

Iranian billionaire Farhad Moshiri

According to Daily Star, the under-fire boss is wanted by Everton owner billionaire Farhad Moshiri – a former Gunners board member -who feels Wenger is the ideal man to transform Everton’s ailing fortunes.

It is understood that Everton are planning to fire Sam Allardyce following their sixth successive away defeat at Watford on Saturday.

Under-Fire Sam Allardyce
 

Despite Everton’s interest, Wenger still insists he will honour his contract and stay at Arsenal.

GUNNER WENGER EVERTON
