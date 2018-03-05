‘I'm a warrior’: Teenage boxer wins fight before pulling down his shorts to reveal secret medical condition

By Mirror Monday, March 5th 2018 at 11:06
Michael Valentin showing his stomach after the fight [Photo: Courtesy]

Teenage lightweight Michael Valentin continued his unbeaten record with a majority decision over Demetrius Wilson.

But it was after the fight, during his post-match speech, where he stunned his rival and crowd at the Twin Rover Event Center in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

Valentin, nicknamed Bling BLing, dropped his shorts to reveal he fought while wearing a colostomy bag, a plastic bad attached to the stomach which attaches the intestine through a stoma.

He went on to announce he had been born with Hirchsbrung, an intestinal disease which causes nerves to be missing from the intestine.

Valentine has won all four of his professional fights, including one knock-out, but will take a break to have surgery on his condition before returning to the ring towards the end of the year.

The 18-year-old said: "I'm a going to take a break after this fight. I know it's going to hurt me, but, all my life, I dealt with adversity."

"I always fought with a colostomy bag. And for everybody who thinks I'm lying, look at me right now, I got a colostomy bag.

"I'm a fighter. I fight for anything. After this fight, I'll be going on to surgery. I'll be out for about eight months, nine months to recover, but I'll be back.

"I'm going to recover. I'll be strong and I'll give it to anybody. I'm a warrior."

 

MICHAEL VALENTIN LIGHTWEIGHT BOXER
Next Story
FA reveals why Pep Guardiola was charged for wearing a ribbon
RELATED STORIES
Pacquiao on a talent search trail in China
LATEST STORIES
Kenya Sevens finishes 7th as former rugby coach Mike Friday lifts title with USA

Kenya Sevens finished the USA Sevens tournament on a low tone by bagging 10 points and making it to position 7. Shujaa fell to Australia by 26-21.

Lionel Messi’s brother arrested in gun-drama

Messi’s brother arrested for the second time in three months

Arsene Wenger shock target of English Premier League club

Premier league club has earmarked Arsene Wenger as their next manager. The club wants to rebuild to play champions league football.

‘I'm a warrior’: Teenage boxer wins fight before pulling down his shorts to reveal secret medical condition

Valentin, nicknamed Bling BLing, dropped his shorts to reveal he fought while wearing a colostomy bag, a plastic bad attached to the stomach which at.

Ronaldo and Ramos hold secret crisis meeting ahead of PSG, reject inclusion of midfielder in lineup

Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Sergio Ramos have reportedly held a meeting seeking to dictate the kind of lineup that will face French Ligue 1.

Manchester United squad revealed for Crystal Palace clash

Manchester United squad revealed for Crystal Palace clash

More Stories
‘I'm a warrior’: Teenage boxer wins fight before pulling down his shorts to reveal secret medical condition

Valentin, nicknamed Bling BLing, dropped his shorts to reveal he fought while wearing a colostomy bag, a plastic bad attached to the stomach which at.

Commonwealth Games: Amonde to lead Sevens team to Gold Coast, 11 boxers make Hit Squad

The final list of the Kenya Sevens teams to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games next month has been presented to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya

Undefeated Thai 'dwarf giant' only one win from Mayweather record

Unsung outside the boxing world, a Thai fighter nicknamed the "dwarf giant" is quietly closing in on Floyd Mayweather's undefeated 50 fight record

Boxing: Broke 'Hit Squad' yet to begin residential training

The national boxing team is yet to begin their residential training at Madison Square Garden in Nakuru ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Boxer Scott Westgarth dies after winning fight

who collapsed after winning a fight Saturday night, has

Former boxer nurses dreams of a sober life

Although she is suffering from tuberculosis, there is a strong desire in her heart to heal from alcoholism.

Boxing: National team in Nakuru for training

The national boxing team will this week report for residential training in Nakuru before jetting out for the Cuba Boxing Championships in Havana on Fe

Kenyan boxers might perform poorly at the commonwealth games warns BAK boss

Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) chairman John Kameta has warned the Kenyan government that Kenyan boxers risk performing poorly in the forthcoming c

Achesa: From boxer to Sports CS

The vetting of Sports and Heritage Cabinet nominee Rashid Achesa was like no other.

Boxing: Zarika scoops SJAK award

World Boxing Council (WBC) Super bantamweight women champion, Fatuma ‘Iron Fist’ Zarika is the SJAK Sports Personality of the Month for December 2017.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • KPL preview: Ssimbwa, Pamzo meet for the first time since Narok bust up as Gor host Bandari

    Fri 02nd Mar 2018

  • IFAB approves use of controversial Video Assistant Referee at World Cup in Russia

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Arsenal star breaks down in tears

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Tottenham 2 – 0 Huddersfield: Son shines for Spurs to make case for Juventus start

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Liverpool's Salah scores for seventh game in a row

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Is KPL on its death bed? Fears abound that top tier league could stop due to financial crisis

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • View the current Premier League table 2017/2018 Season

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Arsenal misery continues with 2-1 defeat at Brighton

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • This weekend's mega jackpot postponed

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Manchester City beat Chelsea

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: Kenya open golf
    Scoreline: Volleyball in Taita Taveta
    Shujaa one win, one loss but still shining
    Kenya Cup fixtures and play offs dates