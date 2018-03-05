NBA great Kobe Bryant scoops Oscars award for the Best Animated short film

By Japheth Ogila Monday, March 5th 2018 at 10:21
Kobe Bryant with director Glen Keane [Photo: Reuters]

American Basketball legend Kobe Bean Bryant is known for a successful two-decade career in the court but that may have changed after he wrote history in the film industry at the heart of Los Angeles. His lengthy stay in the game paid off when he lifted the Oscars award for the Best Animated Short at the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, USA.

 His name litters many basketball ball jerseys worn by the enthusiasts of the game in the streets. Bryant retired from the game in 2015 drawing the curtain on his life as a player penning down an animated film known as “Dear Basketball,” that has won the prestigious Oscars award.

Media reports indicate that he penned down the script that was based on the poem once published in the Lakers Great website dubbed ‘The Player’s Tribune’ after his retirement back in 2015. The film was produced by Glen Keane, an author and an animator with the Disney Studios. He applauded players still in the game for making drastic steps in upping the sport.

"Basketball players are supposed to shut up and dribble. I'm glad we're doing much more than that," while addressing the audience.

Kobe Bryant has also won the world’s Most Valuable Player award back in 2008 as well as becoming NBA’s two-time scoring champion in 20076 and 2007. He also won the NBA All-star with Los Angeles Lakers 18 times before retiring from the sport.

KOBE BRYANT NBA OSCARS2018 BEST SHORT ANIMATED FILM
Next Story
Ronaldo and Ramos hold secret crisis meeting ahead of PSG, reject inclusion of midfielder in lineup
RELATED STORIES
Former NBA star and R&B singer die in car crash
Durant leads Warriors raid Utah as Cavs fall to Kings
Warriors' win streak snapped by Nuggets
LATEST STORIES
‘I'm a warrior’: Teenage boxer wins fight before pulling down his shorts to reveal secret medical condition

Valentin, nicknamed Bling BLing, dropped his shorts to reveal he fought while wearing a colostomy bag, a plastic bad attached to the stomach which at.

Ronaldo and Ramos hold secret crisis meeting ahead of PSG, reject inclusion of midfielder in lineup

Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Sergio Ramos have reportedly held a meeting seeking to dictate the kind of lineup that will face French Ligue 1.

Manchester United squad revealed for Crystal Palace clash

Manchester United squad revealed for Crystal Palace clash

Commonwealth Games: Amonde to lead Sevens team to Gold Coast, 11 boxers make Hit Squad

The final list of the Kenya Sevens teams to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games next month has been presented to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya

Rugby Sevens: Vélez punished Kenya for a kick off blunder to release Barbier to wreak havoc on Simiyu’s lads

Shujaa had pulled a stunning 17-14 victory over Fiji but were pegged back by the Pumas.

Officials arrested after Burundi president ‘roughed up’ on football field

Two Burundi officials have been arrested after their town’s football team allegedly 'roughed up' President Pierre Nkurunziza, who was playing with his

More Stories
NBA great Kobe Bryant scoops Oscars award for the Best Animated short film

Kobe Bryant wins prestigious Oscars award for the Best Animated Short film.

Basketball: Kenya Ports Authority raid clubs for new players

There is little time to rest for newly crowned national men's basketball champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

Off to flying start: Kaya Tiwi shrug off opponents to top Matuga Sub County games

Off to flying start: Kaya Tiwi shrug off opponents to top Matuga Sub County games

Basketball: Aga Khan confident of games glory

Coast secondary schools boys’ basketball champions Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa are confident of defending the title when the Term One games starts next

Basketball: Strathmore tackle Nairobi School in boys final today

Parklands Arya take on State House in final: Strathmore tackle Nairobi School in boys final today

Coach Mwaloma says team is focused: Arya target spot in city region’s games

Despite good run, they still face an uphill task against Buru Buru Girls.

Basketball: Strathmore University lads book slot in KBF play-offs final

Blades cut down Ulinzi Warriors: Strathmore University lads book slot in KBF play-offs final

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • KPL preview: Ssimbwa, Pamzo meet for the first time since Narok bust up as Gor host Bandari

    Fri 02nd Mar 2018

  • IFAB approves use of controversial Video Assistant Referee at World Cup in Russia

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Arsenal star breaks down in tears

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Tottenham 2 – 0 Huddersfield: Son shines for Spurs to make case for Juventus start

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Liverpool's Salah scores for seventh game in a row

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Is KPL on its death bed? Fears abound that top tier league could stop due to financial crisis

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • View the current Premier League table 2017/2018 Season

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Arsenal misery continues with 2-1 defeat at Brighton

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • This weekend's mega jackpot postponed

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Manchester City beat Chelsea

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: Kenya open golf
    Scoreline: Volleyball in Taita Taveta
    Shujaa one win, one loss but still shining
    Kenya Cup fixtures and play offs dates