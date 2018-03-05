Manchester United squad revealed for Crystal Palace clash

By Mirror Monday, March 5th 2018 at 08:53
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Jose Mourinho has taken his side down to London by train for Monday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Manchester United are aiming to reclaim second place on their trip to Selhurst Park - after Liverpool overtook them following a 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Saturday.

Mourinho's men dropped a point adrift of the Merseyside club - while rivals Manchester City now have an 18 point lead at the top of the table.

"The gap is a very short gap, six points between second and fifth is really really short and open for everybody but all four are in the Champions League still so we have other focus, other targets," Mourinho said.

"I have to say all of us very good teams in spite of sometimes the way I read it looks like all the others are better than us but not sure that’s the reality so I would say four very good teams and one will be out of the Champions League.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

"If you ask me second or fourth I say by the financial point of view it doesn’t make a difference, by the prestige point of view doesn’t make a difference, you go to Champions League and the fourth doesn’t even now have to play the last qualification.

"But, by the personal point of view second is better than third so we are going to try the best possible.

"Of course the top four is very difficult and that’s the main target for us but if you can finish second we won’t finish third."

Manchester United squad revealed

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Joel Pereira

Defenders: Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Ashley Young, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Michael Carrick, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard

Forwards: Juan Mata, Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku

