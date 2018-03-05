Commonwealth Games: Amonde to lead Sevens team to Gold Coast, 11 boxers make Hit Squad

77

The final list of the Kenya Sevens teams to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games next month has been presented to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya.

KCB forward Andrew Amonde, Collins Injera, and Daniel Sikuta will lead the men’s team. Others that got the nod were Nelson Oyoo, Eden Agero, Samuel Kang'ethe, Billy Othiambo, Jeffery Oluoch, Osaca Ayodi, William Ambaka, Samuel Oliech, and Oscar Achieng.

Veteran Doreen Remour, Celestine Masinde, Grace Okulo, Judith Okumu, Janet Okelo, and Rachael Mbogo are in the women's squad. Others are Michele Omondi, Sheila Chijara, Philadelphia Olando, and Stacy Otieno.

The rugby sevens competitions will run from April 13-15 and will see Shujaa, which has been drawn against World Champions and 2014 Club Games silver medallists New Zealand in group ‘C’. Others in the cutthroat contest include Canada and fellow Africans, Zambia.

The Lioness side will be up against New Zealand, South Africa, and Zambia in the preliminary rounds that will be played in a round-robin format.

The Boxing Association of Kenya has also released the names of those in its 11-member squad consisting of four women and seven men. The men are Nickson Ambaka, Edwin Owuor, Brian Agina, Benson Gicharu, Elly Ocholla, Nick Okoth, and Shaffi Hassan while the women are Veronica Nziva, Christine Ongare, Lorna Simbi, and Elizabeth Andiego. The rugby and boxing squads will set go into residential camp at the KCB Leadership Centre in Nairobi’s Karen area and Nakuru respectively, according to Team Kenya’s Chef de Mission Barnaba Korir.

“The preparation is in advanced stage now. All teams should report to their respective camps. We have received the final teams travelling for rugby and boxing. The Sevens rugby will camp in Nairobi at KCB Leadership Centre while boxing will be in Nakuru.