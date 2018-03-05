Ulinzi Stars raid Tusker: AFC Leopards back to winning ways as Sharks make light work of Wazito FC

By Ben Ahenda and Rodgers Eshitemi Monday, March 5th 2018 at 00:00
Mathare United FC's Chrispin Oduor (left) challenges Kassim Mwinyi of Thika United during KPL match at Thika Stadium, Thika County on Sunday, March 4, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Ingwe halt Sony Sugar as Mathare United remain unbeaten.

A 69th minute header by striker Masita Masuta was all Ulinzi Stars needed to silence former champions Tusker in a dull Kenyan Premier League match at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru yesterday.

Masuta headed home past second half substitute goalkeeper Byrne Omondi, who misjudged the trajectory of the ball from the slippery pitch following a downpour.

Omondi came in for injured Duncan Ochieng. Coach Sam Timbe substituted him after a good job between the posts in the first half.

Tusker, who improved in the last quarter should have equalised in the 81st minute after a powerful volley by Lawrence Kasadha, narrowly missed the target, with Ulinzi custodian James Saruni well beaten.

Timbe defended Omondi saying: “It was a quality cross that could have beaten any goalkeeper after the ball bounced over him (Omondi) and found Masuta well positioned to head home the winner."

Ulinzi coach Duncan Nyaudo praised his boys for collecting maximum points after a week of hard work in training although they wasted numerous scoring chances in the first half.

“We’ll have to work on our defence and strengthen our attack in our next match against Homeboyz to keep our revived winning streak,” he said. Ulinzi take on Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday.

AFC Leopards bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 away victory over Sony Sugar as Eric Kapaito’s hat-trick propelled Kariobangi Sharks to a resounding 4-1 win against Wazito at Camp Toyoyo.

In Thika, Mathare United maintained their unbeaten run, coming from behind to hold their hosts to a 1-1 draw.

Enterprising attacking midfielder Cliff Nyakeya cancelled out Shami Mwinyi’s 54th minute penalty kick to take the Slum Boys season’s points tally to 11, two behind current league leaders Gor Mahia.

Ezekiel Odera gave a Robert Matano-less Leopards an early lead in Awendo when he volleyed home Yusuf Mainge’s cross before Joseph Omweri deflected Isaac Oduro’s effort into his own net.

The victory saw Ingwe, who have suspended Matano, go level on seven points with eighth-placed Ulinzi Stars, Kakamega Homeboyz, and Sony.

At Toyoyo, Duke Abuya pounced on Kapaito’s rebound in the 20th minute to open the floodgates before Kapaito doubled the lead two minutes later.

Brian Odhiambo pulled a goal back for the newcomers on the stroke of halftime.

However, Kapaito’s double in the second half (60th and 83rd minutes) put the game beyond their hosts’ reach.

 

