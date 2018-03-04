Manchester City beat Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium

By Reuters Sunday, March 4th 2018 at 21:17
Man City too good for cautious Chelsea

* Chelsea's defensive approach frustrated City in first half

* Bernardo Silva scored 33 seconds after the break

* City have won their last 14 home games

* Chelsea five points adrift of fourth Champions League spot

* City next at Stoke, Chelsea host Crystal Palace

Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City beat champions Chelsea 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday to extend their lead to 18 points and leave the London side further adrift from the Champions League qualification spots.

After Chelsea’s defensive approach resulted in a first-half stalemate, City went ahead 33 seconds into the second period when Bernardo Silva turned in a low cross from David Silva.

Chelsea have now lost four of their last five Premier League games and are in fifth place, five points behind Tottenham Hotspur who occupy the fourth Champions League spot.

City’s lead could be cut by third-placed Manchester United, who play Crystal Palace on Monday, but the mathematics appear a mere formality now with Pep Guardiola’s side having won their last 14 home games.

