Why this weekend's mega jackpot has been cancelled

77

This weekend's SportPesa Mega Jackpot has been postponed after cancellation of six Mega Jackpot games.

Championship match between Ipswich Town and Hull was postponed due to freezing conditions and safety fears. Barnsley v Norwich City and Brentford v Cardiff were also cancelled due to the adverse weather.

Also all the Serie A fixtures that were scheduled for Sunday were postponed, following the death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori who died in his sleep ahead of their Serie A game against Udinese . Italy international and Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, 31, dies

The mega jackpot Serie A matches were, Chievo vs. Sassuolo, Udinese vs. Fiorentina and AC Milan v Inter Milan.

In a Facebook statement, SportPesa said all its customers who had placed bets on the Mega Jackpot will get a full refund: “Due to the postponement of 6 games from our Mega Jackpot selection this weekend, the Mega Jackpot has been cancelled.

The postponed games are:

Game 3 - Ipswich vs. Hull City

Game 6 - Barnsley vs. Norwich City

Game 7 - Brentford vs. Cardiff

Game 14 - Chievo vs. Sassuolo

Game 15 - Udinese vs. Fiorentina

Game 17 - AC Milan vs. Inter

All customers who had placed bets on the Mega Jackpot will get a full refund.For more details, please call our customer care line: 0709 079 079.”