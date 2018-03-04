Why this weekend's mega jackpot has been cancelled

By Odero Charles Sunday, March 4th 2018 at 21:11

This weekend's SportPesa Mega Jackpot has been postponed after cancellation of six Mega Jackpot games.

Championship match between Ipswich Town and Hull was postponed due to freezing conditions and safety fears. Barnsley v Norwich City and Brentford v Cardiff were also cancelled due to the adverse weather.

Also all the Serie A fixtures that were scheduled for Sunday were postponed, following the death of  Fiorentina captain Davide Astori who died in his sleep ahead of their Serie A game against Udinese .

Italy international and Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, 31, dies

The mega jackpot Serie A matches were, Chievo vs. Sassuolo, Udinese vs. Fiorentina and AC Milan v Inter Milan.

In a Facebook statement, SportPesa said all its customers who had placed bets on the Mega Jackpot will get a full refund: “Due to the postponement of 6 games from our Mega Jackpot selection this weekend, the Mega Jackpot has been cancelled.
The postponed games are:
Game 3 - Ipswich vs. Hull City
Game 6 - Barnsley vs. Norwich City
Game 7 - Brentford vs. Cardiff
Game 14 - Chievo vs. Sassuolo
Game 15 - Udinese vs. Fiorentina
Game 17 - AC Milan vs. Inter
All customers who had placed bets on the Mega Jackpot will get a full refund.For more details, please call our customer care line: 0709 079 079.”

SPORTPESA MEGA JACKPOT
Wenger confident he is still the man for Arsenal after 2 - 1 defeat by Brighton

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he despite watching his side .

Manchester City beat Chelsea

City have won their last 14 home games

This weekend's mega jackpot postponed

SportPesa confirms that this weekend's Mega Jackpot has been cancelled.

Arsenal misery continues with 2-1 defeat at Brighton

Brighton pile the pressure on Wenger as Arsenal lose again

View the current Premier League table 2017/2018 Season

View the Latest Premier League table 2017/2018 Season.

Roger Bannister, the 1st runner to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile, dies aged 88

Record-breaking athlete the first man to run a mile in under four minutes, has died ,his family announced on Sunday

Wenger confident he is still the man for Arsenal after 2 - 1 defeat by Brighton

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he despite watching his side .

Manchester City beat Chelsea

City have won their last 14 home games

This weekend's mega jackpot postponed

SportPesa confirms that this weekend's Mega Jackpot has been cancelled.

Arsenal misery continues with 2-1 defeat at Brighton

Brighton pile the pressure on Wenger as Arsenal lose again

View the current Premier League table 2017/2018 Season

View the Latest Premier League table 2017/2018 Season.

BIG GAMES: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, AC Milan vs Inter Milan…predictions, injuries, tactics, probable lineups and much more

Barcelona will welcome their rivals and followers in the league Atletico Madrid in a mouthwatering encounter, as the two clubs battle for three points

Manchester City vs Chelsea…probable lineups, injuries, predictions, tactics and much more

Manchester City will welcome the reigning champions Chelsea at their home turf in Etihad Stadium, as they seek to instill more sting on Antonio Conte

Is KPL on its death bed? Fears abound that top tier league could stop due to financial crisis

There are reports that league body rejected Sh100m per year deal from Bamba Sport.

Liverpool's Salah scores for seventh game in a row

Liverpool beat Newcastle United 2-0 to go second in the table

Tottenham 2 – 0 Huddersfield: Son shines for Spurs to make case for Juventus start

Son Heung-Min made his case to start Tottenham's crunch Champions League clash with Juventus on Wednesday by scoring twice to ensure a routine 2-0 win

