Arsenal misery continues with 2-1 defeat at Brighton

Brighton leap into the top-half of the Premier League after 2-1 win

* Dunk and Murray put Brighton two goals in front

* Aubameyang pulled one back for Arsenal just before halftime

* Loss was Arsenal’s eighth in 14 in all competitions in 2018

* Defeat leaves Arsenal 13 points off the top four; Brighton 10th

* Brighton travel to Everton next; Arsenal host Watford

Arsenal lost 2-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, a fourth successive defeat in all competitions for the London club which intensified the pressure on manager Arsene Wenger.

After a bright start from the visitors, Lewis Dunk volleyed in to give the home side the lead -- ensuring Arsenal’s run without a Premier League clean sheet stretched to 11 games -- their longest since February 2002.

Glenn Murray’s fifth goal in as many league games made it 2-0 after 26 minutes, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled a goal back for Arsenal two minutes before halftime.

Arsenal improved in the second half, but Brighton held on to secure a third Premier League home victory in a row to go 10th in the table.

Arsenal's eighth defeat in all competitions in 2018 leaves them six, trailing north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in fourth by 13 points.